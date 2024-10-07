IDC InfoBrief: How CIOs can achieve the promised benefits of sustainability

The ongoing digital transformation agenda needs the freedom to adopt AI solutions and expand cloud, data centre, and network capacity, which are notoriously energy-hungry.

At the same time, the sustainability agenda focuses on reducing energy use and the organization’s carbon footprint. Sustainability is also increasingly central to core business strategy, with CEOs globally saying meeting ESG goals is their top priority.

How can the CIO deliver both imperatives successfully?

We’ve collaborated on IDC’s latest InfoBrief, which carves out a middle way for CIOs and their IT departments to advance their sustainability journey without compromising their digital roadmap.

The insightful research looks at driving sustainability in the context of digitalisation and covers:

The CIO’s key roles and responsibilities in advancing sustainability

The implications of the ‘carrot and stick’ approach

How to overcome external and internal business challenges and IT obstacles

How to avoid greenwashing accusations by implementing IT solutions that are transparent and can be measured and managed for impact

How to tackle and reduce the carbon footprint in IT procurement

The role of AI and cloud networking solutions in reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions

How to effectively choose an IT partner for sustainability

