IT & Security: The Critical Alliance Against Cyber Threats
Actionable tips for creating a unified defense
In the face of escalating cyber threats, 91% of security professionals say collaboration with IT is critical to their strategy. But getting these teams aligned is easier said than done.
Listen as a panel of IT leaders share why a strong alliance between IT and security is crucial to protecting against evolving threats—and discover real-world practices you can use to streamline collaboration.
You’ll also gain insight into our latest survey of 100+ security leaders on how IT-security teams can work together more effectively to protect against cyberthreats.
Watch now to learn:
- Why IT-security alignment is essential to developing a comprehensive cybersecurity plan
- Actionable practices you can implement across your IT and security teams to ensure collaboration is total and effective
- Why unified tooling is a key lever for enabling collaboration—and how combining elements like device and identity management can simplify security and potentially boost productivity by 25%
