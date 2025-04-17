IT & Security: The Critical Alliance Against Cyber Threats

Actionable tips for creating a unified defense

IT &amp; Security_ The Critical Alliance Against Cyber Threats
(Image credit: Jumpcloud)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

In the face of escalating cyber threats, 91% of security professionals say collaboration with IT is critical to their strategy. But getting these teams aligned is easier said than done.

Listen as a panel of IT leaders share why a strong alliance between IT and security is crucial to protecting against evolving threats—and discover real-world practices you can use to streamline collaboration.

You’ll also gain insight into our latest survey of 100+ security leaders on how IT-security teams can work together more effectively to protect against cyberthreats.

Watch now to learn:

  • Why IT-security alignment is essential to developing a comprehensive cybersecurity plan
  • Actionable practices you can implement across your IT and security teams to ensure collaboration is total and effective
  • Why unified tooling is a key lever for enabling collaboration—and how combining elements like device and identity management can simplify security and potentially boost productivity by 25%
ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸