RSAC Conference 2025 live: All the latest news and updates

"Often, when they talk to somebody, they get changed in the exchange – and the other person gets changed too. And I think this is a fascinating mindset to approach RSAC conference, be open to change," he says.

The point of this, Thompson says, is to be open to change.

A bayesian looking for the odds of a green M&M, he says, would survey a few bags and then go around asking people if they remember the color of the first M&M they pulled out of the last packet they had.

Bayesian statisticians, on the other hand, are willing to accept change and even the fact that their original hypothesis could be wrong, Thompson explains.

To give a practical example, Thompson describes an experiment he conducted along with his children – to figure out the odds of pulling a green M&M out of any given packet. Frequentists would survey thousands of bags, he says, to get to the odds.

The first kind of statistician that Thompson is focusing on is 'frequentists', those folks who really enjoy counting things, making a record of events over a long period of time.

At this year's event, there will be more than 400 educational sessions – not to mention the enormous expo hall – and Thompson acknowledges that this can be difficult to navigate. To help the audience through it, he’s now leading us all on a tour through the “world of statisticians”.

"It is incredible to see the power than can happen when you bring this group of human being together," he adds.

“We convene because we need each other,” Thompson says. “We convene because we need to learn from each other, we convene because we need to calibrate with each other.”

It’s the 34th year of the conference, he says, with more than 44,000 attendees onsite at the Moscone Center.

Thompson wants the community to consider how they can "operate with purpose", as well as how defenses can be maintained in the midst of great change.

"So much is changing., The way that attackers operate is changing dramatically – the pervasive use of AI, the rapid adoption of AI, the security implications of that."

"There has never been a more important time for us to come together as a community," Thompson says.

Moving on, Thompson pays tribute to the range of companies and entrepreneurs who took part in its Innovation Sandbox competition. And that's all just day one, he says, with a packed schedule to look forward to in the week ahead.

Thompson says the New York Times Stock Exchange flew its opening bell over to RSAC, so it could ring in the start of the conference at 6:30am.

"In these times, that's the message that we need: community. It's what makes us strong in cybersecurity. It's community," Thompson begins.

Common has left the stage – and we're back to regular programming with Hugh Thompson, executive charman & RSAC conference program committee chair at RSAC, taking to the stage.

"As we go on and on, you know this conference is going to peak and change things," he says.



"Thank you for your cybersecurity, from your hearts I can feel the purity."

This has become a rap about the cybersecurity community, with Common saying the cyber professionals in the audience have been through "digital fires" to reach "gold" outcomes.

Common says that great things, growth, and a step toward a better world is possible when people come together.



"I don't want to skip over the notion that community is a way of life," he says, paying a lyrical tribute to the RSAC cybersecurity community.

"I know a lot of people don't know what exactly all you people do," he says, acknowledging the service that cybersecurity professionals provide to wider society.

As a surprise, the award-winning musician Common has taken to the stage.

And we're off, with a montage showing the challenge facing security professionals and how cybersecurity professionals are brought together via RSAC.

We're just a few minutes away now from the opening keynote, with Hugh Thompson set to take to the stage.

We've already had some RSAC news out today from Cisco and ServiceNow, in the form of a new AI security partnership. With the opening keynote centered around working together to improve the overall cybersecurity landscape, it's a timely announcement.

