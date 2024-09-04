Mac management for beginners
Get the most out of your Apple technology investment
While some are very familiar with Apple already, many of you are diving into Mac hardware and macOS management for the first time.
This guide is for the latter, and will help you build and master your Mac management skills by providing:
- Introduction to Mac and macOS management
- Explanation of services and programs available for Mac
- Outline of lifecycle management stages
- Insight for infrastructure planning
- Overview of the industry-leading Mac management solution
