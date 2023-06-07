Making sense of a quickly evolving ZTNA market

Zero trust network access (ZTNA) technology has benefited from a “perfect storm” of market conditions. The use of ZTNA tools increased dramatically as IT teams revamped their secure access models to support rapid digitization and remote work during the pandemic. To date, this has been focused mostly on remote access and VPN replacement, which misses the broader shift to comprehensive zero trust architectures.

While ZTNA tools provide clear and distinct advantages over legacy VPNs, few comprehensively address the challenges security teams face in securing access to and protecting applications in modern distributed environments. Ultimately, tools supporting a broader zero trust approach require a more substantial set of features and capabilities compared to those focused solely on the remote access use case.

