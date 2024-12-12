Cognizant and Zscaler expand partnership to launch new AI-powered zero trust security tools

Cognizant has announced an expansion of its existing partnership with Zscaler in a move designed to help customers simplify their security with AI-enabled zero trust cloud security solutions.

The freshly extended collaboration will see the pair offer AI-powered coordinated solutions and services to reduce organizations’ overall security complexity while maximizing security posture.

In an announcement, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said the move comes in response to the continued industry-wide challenges of increasing operational costs, skill shortages, and an evolving cyber threat landscape.

“Generative AI adds new dimensions to the scale and complexity of securing modern applications used by a technology-native workforce eager to unlock the value of unclassified, unvetted data,” he explained.

“Together, Cognizant and Zscaler are committed to providing cutting-edge, AI-enabled and cost-effective solutions that help clients stay ahead of the threat curve.”

The pair said the partnership will enable customers to streamline policy enforcement, bolster threat protection, and proactively isolate threats through an AI-powered cyber risk quantification offering backed by several key capabilities.

Organizations can leverage secure access service edge (SASE) to accelerate zero trust security and enable users, manage security at access points, improve the user experience, as well as optimize security costs.

The offering is also supported by secure branch capabilities through Zscaler’s Smart & Safe Store / Branch zero trust architecture for data management and storage.

This will be complement by secure hybrid cloud designed to amplify visibility, reduce threat posture, and simplify security policy management for hybrid cloud infrastructure, the pair said.

As a Zscaler customer, Cognizant said it will be empowered to accelerate business growth and help customers benefit from enhanced security capabilities. The firm also reiterated its commitment to investing in and further expanding its cyber security practice.

“We are excited to not only welcome Cognizant as a new Zscaler customer but also deepen our collaboration to help enterprises accelerate their Zero Trust security initiatives,” commented Jay Chaudhry, Zscaler’s CEO, chairman and founder.

“Legacy perimeter-based security solutions are not designed to deliver true zero trust, which can allow bad actors to infiltrate corporate networks and move laterally undetected while compromising sensitive data.

“Together, we aim to dramatically reduce business risk for our joint customers and provide comprehensive security solutions that address the needs of the highly mobile workforce and cloud-first enterprises as they continue their business transformation.”