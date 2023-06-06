ThreatLabz 2023 Phishing Report

Phishing attacks have increased year over year by 47% and remain the most popular vector attack.

Get the ThreatLabz State of Phishing Report to learn the details of the latest phishing trends based on data from the world’s largest security cloud. Dive into the metrics and explore expert analysis from nearly a billion blocked phishing attempts and discover strategies for mitigating the latest phishing techniques.

Download the report now to learn more, including:

The top phishing targets in 2022, sorted by country, industry, and more

Phishing predictions for 2023-2024

Commonly used phishing tactics

How to stop attackers with a zero trust strategy.

Provided by Zscaler