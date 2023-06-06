ThreatLabz 2023 Phishing Report

By ITPro
published

Helping you realize the tactics used in phishing attacks, in order to prevent costly data breaches

Whitepaper cover with title over image of colleagues chatting in an office with red circular digital icons around them
(Image credit: Zscaler)

Phishing attacks have increased year over year by 47% and remain the most popular vector attack. 

Get the ThreatLabz State of Phishing Report to learn the details of the latest phishing trends based on data from the world’s largest security cloud. Dive into the metrics and explore expert analysis from nearly a billion blocked phishing attempts and discover strategies for mitigating the latest phishing techniques.

Download the report now to learn more, including:

  • The top phishing targets in 2022, sorted by country, industry, and more
  • Phishing predictions for 2023-2024
  • Commonly used phishing tactics
  • How to stop attackers with a zero trust strategy.

Provided by  Zscaler

ITPro