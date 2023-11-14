Uncovering the ransomware threat from global supply chains

Security controls are often dismissed in favor of productivity gains when businesses expand their digital investment. Unfortunately, supply chains are a complex web of interdependent organizations that can become a weak point for cybercriminals to explore with ransomware attacks.

Participants in these networks have multiple suppliers, partners, and contractors. These additional supply chain contributors include IT hardware, software, and service providers.

Understanding and effectively managing supply chain risks is critical to the success of an organization because businesses are as dynamic as the risks that affect organizations.

