Uncovering the ransomware threat from global supply chains
Effectively mitigate ransomware risk
Security controls are often dismissed in favor of productivity gains when businesses expand their digital investment. Unfortunately, supply chains are a complex web of interdependent organizations that can become a weak point for cybercriminals to explore with ransomware attacks.
Participants in these networks have multiple suppliers, partners, and contractors. These additional supply chain contributors include IT hardware, software, and service providers.
Understanding and effectively managing supply chain risks is critical to the success of an organization because businesses are as dynamic as the risks that affect organizations.
Download this report to learn more about how the ransomware epidemic influences global supply chains.
Provided by Trend Micro
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.