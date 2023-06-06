Busting nine myths about file-based threats
What’s fact and what’s fiction when it comes to preventing file-based threats
Files can harbor hidden ransomware, malware, spyware, and annoying grayware and adware. Yet, file-based attacks continue to persist because users – including those who are security and privacy minded – access email and browse the internet believing there are safeguards already in place.
In fact, many of us have assumptions and myths about file-based threats. Here’s an example: Blocking malicious EXE and DLL file types are enough. The short answer? Busted. The long answer (aka the explanation)? It’s in this eBook, along with 8 other myths and explanations.
Download now for the full list.
Provided by Zscaler
ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Most Popular
Resources
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.