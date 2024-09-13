Ransomware series: Exploring the tools & solutions that comprise a comprehensive ransomware strategy
Learn about the latest trends in attack techniques and leading-edge defensive countermeasures
Driven by profit motive, technical developments, and law enforcement activity, ransomware actors are constantly evolving their techniques and methods.
Given that ransomware is such a wide-ranging problem, touching on end-user training, the entire security stack, and backup and disaster recovery solutions, no single tool could ever completely protect an organization.
But with the fast movement of attackers, even a carefully thought-out and comprehensive defense is quickly out of date.
Watch this Expert Series session with renowned ransomware defender Allan Liska to learn about the latest trends in attack techniques and leading-edge defensive countermeasures.
Allan will furnish you with the knowledge necessary to determine what elements of your array of defensive technologies might need to be updated or augmented.
