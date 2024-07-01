Securing tomorrow
Maximising the value of technology in an evolving defence sector
The MOD launched its Integrated Operating Concept in September 2020. This new strategic vision for defence recognises that the world has entered an “era of persistent competition”.
Technological capability can make the difference between success or failure in the rapidly shifting landscape of the Defence sector.
This whitepaper explores the benefits, considerations, and barriers associated with implementing modern technology in the Defence sector. It shares a Q&A panel and a case study that reveals how CDW assisted a UK defence organisation in delivering an agile command and control programme.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- How CDW bridges the gap in a fragmented Defence sector.
- The critical aspects of modern technology adoption within the Defence sector.
- What defence organisations need to consider when implementing new technology.
