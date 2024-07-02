Security 360
Annual Trends Report 2024
The more we connect online, the greater the risk we face. As a result, start-ups and large corporations face the same security challenges in this ever-evolving threat landscape. They both must quickly close vulnerabilities and stop known threats.
This whitepaper analyzes the most impactful attack vectors from the year and assesses how organizations align with security best practices. It then explores the applications that are driving productivity and connecting workers.
Here’s what you will learn:
- How to implement security at the edge
- How to establish management for all your devices
- Why you should use endpoint security products to stop malware
Provided by Jamf
