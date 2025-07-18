Special offer for ITPro readers
ITPro is pleased to offer readers a discount on Keeper Security's business offering
Security is a priority for every business, regardless of size, sector, or location.
The threat landscape - and ferocity of attacks - seems to increase almost by the day so businesses must do what they can to try and stay one step ahead of those with malintent.
ITPro is pleased to have partnered with Keeper Security to offer readers 30% off Keeper Security's Business Starter and Business plans.
Keeper Security is trusted and valued by thousands of businesses and millions of employees. Why not join them and protect your most important assets while taking advantage of this special offer?
To take advantage of the offer it's a simple case of clicking this link, which will take you to the deal.
