Global PC shipments surge in Q3 2025, fueled by AI and Windows 10 refresh cycles
The scramble ahead of the Windows 10 end of life date prompted a spike in sales
Global PC shipments grew by 8.2% in the third quarter of 2025, according to new figures from Gartner.
Across the quarter, PC shipments totaled more than 69 million units globally, the consultancy revealed, marking a notable increase compared to the same period in 2024.
A key factor behind this growth, Gartner noted, was due to the Windows 10 end of life deadline on 14 October. Enterprises and consumers alike rushed to secure new hardware ahead of the deadline, which saw the end of security updates and technical support.
“In the third quarter of 2025, worldwide PC shipments were driven by the Windows 10 end-of-support (EOS) refresh cycle in most regions, while North America's growth was limited to 1.6% as demand had been accelerated into the first half of the year due to anticipated import tariffs,” said Rishi Padhi, research principal at Gartner.
Padhi noted that consumer demand “remained subdued at the lower price points,” largely as a result of challenging macroeconomic conditions.
“Consumers continue to exhibit cautious spending behavior — delaying PC purchases and seeking promotional offers.”
AI PCs are fueling sales
Although the Windows 10 end of life deadline had an impact on shipments, the continued industry shift toward AI PCs also contributed to the increase, according to Gartner.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
The consultancy said it estimates that the AI PC market will account for around 31% of total device shipments in 2025, marking a steep increase compared to just 15% recorded in 2024.
All told, this means more than 77 million AI PC units will be shipped across the year.
Previous research from Gartner on the AI PC market showed these devices will “become the norm” by 2029, accounting for a 55% share of the broader PC market.
Separate analysis from IDC in March this year suggested that eight-in-ten IT decision makers plan to invest in AI PCs across 2025, underlining fierce enterprise appetite.
IDC’s figures show AI PCs could command an even higher share of the overall PC market by 2028, with a 93% share.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- AI PCs are becoming a no-brainer for IT decision makers
- Are AI PCs becoming the norm?
- Windows 10 end of life could create a major e-waste problem
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
The UK’s aging developer workforce needs a ‘steady pipeline’ of talent to meet future demand
Analysis With the average age of developers in the UK rising, concerns are growing about the flow of talent into the sector
-
Colt DCS bolsters senior leadership with double appointment
News David Hyatt and Florian Hoyndorf join the data center operator as it looks to meet rising hyperscale demand
-
AI PCs will ‘become the norm’ by 2029 as enterprise and consumer demand surges
News AI PCs are expected to make up a significant portion of the total PC market by the end of 2025 - and Gartner says they'll "become the norm" by 2029.
-
Forget about AI unless you’ve got the right hardware
News Research from Microsoft shows enterprises ramping up AI adoption are neglecting hardware upgrades - and it's holding them back.
-
AI PCs are becoming a no-brainer for IT decision makers
News IT decision makers are bullish about AI PCs, according to analysis from IDC, with more than eight-in-ten saying they will positively impact employees.
-
AI PCs are set to surge in popularity in 2024, but vendors might find it hard to differentiate offerings
News AI PCs are moving beyond the hype stage as analysts forecast significant signs of growth in this rapidly emerging market
-
The AI PC is coming: Here’s what you need to know
Analysis Analysts believe a new wave of AI PC’s will spur increased tech spending in 2024
-
Waning hardware demand to wipe nearly $70bn from chipmaker revenues
News The semiconductor market is feeling the impact of decreasing business hardware demand
-
Hardware shortages could plague 2017 smartphone sales
News Gartner: Samsung is top of the smartphone pile, while Apple sees a decline
-
Global PC shipments decline for fifth year running, says Gartner
News Hardware market continues inexorable decline as consumers rely increasingly on smartphones