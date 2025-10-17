Global PC shipments surge in Q3 2025, fueled by AI and Windows 10 refresh cycles

Global PC shipments grew by 8.2% in the third quarter of 2025, according to new figures from Gartner.

Across the quarter, PC shipments totaled more than 69 million units globally, the consultancy revealed, marking a notable increase compared to the same period in 2024.

A key factor behind this growth, Gartner noted, was due to the Windows 10 end of life deadline on 14 October. Enterprises and consumers alike rushed to secure new hardware ahead of the deadline, which saw the end of security updates and technical support.

“In the third quarter of 2025, worldwide PC shipments were driven by the Windows 10 end-of-support (EOS) refresh cycle in most regions, while North America's growth was limited to 1.6% as demand had been accelerated into the first half of the year due to anticipated import tariffs,” said Rishi Padhi, research principal at Gartner.

Padhi noted that consumer demand “remained subdued at the lower price points,” largely as a result of challenging macroeconomic conditions.

“Consumers continue to exhibit cautious spending behavior — delaying PC purchases and seeking promotional offers.”

AI PCs are fueling sales

Although the Windows 10 end of life deadline had an impact on shipments, the continued industry shift toward AI PCs also contributed to the increase, according to Gartner.

The consultancy said it estimates that the AI PC market will account for around 31% of total device shipments in 2025, marking a steep increase compared to just 15% recorded in 2024.

All told, this means more than 77 million AI PC units will be shipped across the year.

Previous research from Gartner on the AI PC market showed these devices will “become the norm” by 2029 , accounting for a 55% share of the broader PC market.

Separate analysis from IDC in March this year suggested that eight-in-ten IT decision makers plan to invest in AI PCs across 2025, underlining fierce enterprise appetite.

IDC’s figures show AI PCs could command an even higher share of the overall PC market by 2028, with a 93% share.

