Stronger Together: Why IT-Security Collaboration Drives Greater Security and Efficiency
Discover why unification is the key to scalable, consistent security
When IT and security teams are out of step, organizations are opened up to a variety of threats like fragmented systems, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities.
Learn the importance of breaking down silos between IT and security departments and how to go from fragmentation to unification in this research-backed report, Stronger Together: Why IT-Security Collaboration Drives Greater Security and Efficiency.
Download your copy to discover:
- Why IT-security collaboration is essential for effective cyber defense
- How IT and security teams can work together more efficiently and reduce complexity with tool unification
- Six recommendations for building a unified IT-security strategy
