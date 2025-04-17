Stronger Together: Why IT-Security Collaboration Drives Greater Security and Efficiency

Discover why unification is the key to scalable, consistent security

Stronger Together_ Why IT-Security Collaboration Drives Greater Security and Efficiency
(Image credit: Jumpcloud)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

When IT and security teams are out of step, organizations are opened up to a variety of threats like fragmented systems, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities.

Learn the importance of breaking down silos between IT and security departments and how to go from fragmentation to unification in this research-backed report, Stronger Together: Why IT-Security Collaboration Drives Greater Security and Efficiency.

Download your copy to discover:

  • Why IT-security collaboration is essential for effective cyber defense
  • How IT and security teams can work together more efficiently and reduce complexity with tool unification
  • Six recommendations for building a unified IT-security strategy
ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸