Tech brief security bundle

Putting trusted security to work

HPE provides IT operations with operational peace of mind with the Intel-powered HPE ProLiant Gen11 server family. This comes from ground-up security protection via a silicon root of trust, a trusted supply chain, startup and runtime validation for components, assemblies and add-ons, and runtime attestation and access controls for applications and services.

Highlights include:

Surviving the scary security landscape with HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLO) management

HPE’s silicon root of trust defines a continuous, non-stop zero-trust architecture

Protection from a trusted supply chain

The basics and business of trusted security

HPE offers a trusted supply chain, silicon-level protection and validation, and unmatched security protection and coverage in its HPE ProLiant Gen11 Server family.

Highlights include:

HPE delivers trusted security by design

Security is fundamental, from the edge to the cloud

HPE GreenLake for compute operations management

Trusted security from the edge to the cloud

The HPE Proliant Gen11 Server family offers serious, baked-in security—including a silicon root of trust, a trusted supply chain, and full-stack protection—so that businesses can focus on building and using solutions to meet their goals and objectives.

Highlights include:

HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management provides protection at the OS, platform, and application layers

A secure supply chain ensures use and validation of secure components, protected across the entire lifecycle

End-to-end security and zero trust design means architects can deploy HPE servers with confidence

Download now

Provided by HPE