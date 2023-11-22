The growing threat to APIs and how Cloudflare API Gateway can help

Business is driven by APIs. In fact, more than half the traffic we see on our network is API-related. What’s more, we now block a greater percentage of API traffic than web traffic, showing attackers have APIs firmly in their crosshairs.

At the same time, well-meaning internal teams build and deploy APIs fast—often without consulting security. This requires clear visibility to avoid shadow endpoints, the right layers of security, and API management that includes performance monitoring.

Join this webinar to hear Cloudflare discuss:

The good and bad behind API growth

Consideration for how to keep a close eye on all API endpoints—both known and unknown

Security layers to block OWASP top 10 risks

Management options once APIs are secure

And see a live demo walkthrough of API Gateway capabilities

