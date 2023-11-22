The growing threat to APIs and how Cloudflare API Gateway can help
The real value of datacenter modernization
Business is driven by APIs. In fact, more than half the traffic we see on our network is API-related. What’s more, we now block a greater percentage of API traffic than web traffic, showing attackers have APIs firmly in their crosshairs.
At the same time, well-meaning internal teams build and deploy APIs fast—often without consulting security. This requires clear visibility to avoid shadow endpoints, the right layers of security, and API management that includes performance monitoring.
Join this webinar to hear Cloudflare discuss:
- The good and bad behind API growth
- Consideration for how to keep a close eye on all API endpoints—both known and unknown
- Security layers to block OWASP top 10 risks
- Management options once APIs are secure
- And see a live demo walkthrough of API Gateway capabilities
Watch now.
Provided by Cloudflare
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.