The UK’s ‘chronic shortage of cyber professionals’ is putting the country at risk
A new paper from De Montfort University calls for clearer thinking on security training to address long-running skills gaps
A shortage of cybersecurity specialists is leaving the UK at serious risk of attacks unless urgent action is taken to plug critical gaps.
That's according to a researcher at De Montfort University, who wrote a paper for the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Cyber Innovation with a to-do list to help fill the country's long-running skills gap.
The paper called on the government to focus on clearly identifying the necessary skills in order to ensure would-be security staff get the right training.
Dr Ismini Vasileiou, an Associate Professor at De Montfort University Leicester and director of the East Midlands Cyber Security Cluster (EMCSC), warned that a shortage of security professionals poses huge risks to the UK.
Indeed, a report from Fortinet suggests as many as 80% of data breaches are caused by lackluster capabilities on this front.
"Recent arrests in relation to cyber-attacks on M&S and Co-op show the real and growing threat faced by UK citizens and businesses," she said in a statement. "What doesn’t make the headlines is the UK’s chronic shortage of cyber professionals."
"This is emerging as a critical situation for SMEs, which are the backbone of the UK economy but which are increasingly exposed as they race to meet modern digital expectations and standards," Vasileiou added.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
The cybersecurity sector faces huge challenges
Part of the problem, the report noted, is "misaligned supply and demand", with universities and training networks producing thousands of graduates annually, but employers still reporting shortages.
"The disconnect lies in the types of skills being taught versus those needed—particularly at mid-level and specialist tiers," the report noted.
The paper also highlighted the difficulty of joining the industry at graduate level, calling for more apprenticeships to help develop applicable skills for aspiring security professionals.
"Entry-level pathways are limited and confusing, with job adverts frequently demanding years of experience," the report noted.
All of that is exacerbated by disruption in the industry from automation and AI, according to Vasileiou. AI solutions aren’t just being used by professionals operating in the sector, but by threat actors to fine-tune capabilities and accelerate attacks.
While learning AI fundamentals is key, merely gaining technical skills in such technologies isn't sufficient, the report warned.
"AI is not just a technical problem — it is a socio-technical issue requiring interdisciplinary thinking," the paper added.
"There’s currently a mismatch between Government industrial ambition and educational reality," she added. "We won’t secure a 21st Century digital economy with a 20th Century skills pipeline."
Five steps to close the skills gap
To address this confluence of issues, Vasileiou’s paper outlined five key steps to improve the cybersecurity training situation across the country.
This includes calls for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to set up a taskforce to create a cyber skills ‘taxonomy’.
The report noted this will define roles, career pathways, and skill levels, helping to ensure we know what training is needed and what jobs it will lead to. The next step is to set up a national delivery body to govern that taxonomy.
Beyond that, Vasileiou called for employer incentives — such as grants or best-practice endorsements — to encourage the adoption of standardization in security recruitment with regard to skills.
"This will help shift recruitment away from outdated proxies (e.g. certifications alone) toward clear, inclusive role definitions," the report added.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Cybersecurity certification vs degree: Which is best for your career?
- A guide to cyber security certification and training
- Check out our top picks for online cybersecurity training courses
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
What Thomas Dohmke’s departure means for GitHub
News Thomas Dohmke won't be replaced as CEO at GitHub, with remaining company execs reporting directly to Microsoft's CoreAI division.
-
DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis thinks Meta's multi-billion dollar hiring spree shows it's scrambling to catch up in the AI race
News DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis thinks Meta's multi-billion dollar hiring spree is "rational" given the company's current position in the generative AI space.
-
Credential theft has surged 160% in 2025
News AI-powered phishing and the growth of Malware as a Service means hackers are compromising more accounts than ever
-
US federal judiciary agency hit by 'escalated cyber attacks' which exposed highly sensitive data
News The agency says it plans to step up cybersecurity capabilities in the wake of the incident
-
Nearly one-third of ransomware victims are hit multiple times, even after paying hackers
News Many ransomware victims are being hit more than once, largely thanks to fragmented security tactics
-
Millions of Dell laptops are are at risk thanks to a Broadcom chip vulnerability – and more than 100 device models are impacted
News Widely used in high-security environments, the PCs are vulnerable to attacks allowing the theft of sensitive data
-
Cybersecurity teams are wasting time, money, and effort dealing with tool sprawl and ‘multi-vendor ecosystems’
News Tool sprawl is a problem that just won't go away for security teams
-
AI breaches aren’t just a scare story any more – they’re happening in real life
News IBM research shows proper AI access controls are leading to costly data leaks
-
75% of UK business leaders are willing to risk criminal penalties to pay ransoms
News A ransom payment ban is a great idea - until you're the one being targeted...
-
Bitdefender targets security gaps with new Cybersecurity Advisory Services
News The security vendor has launched a range of new services that include advisory retainers and strategic security guidance