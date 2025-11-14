Nozomi Networks eyes channel growth with double executive appointment
Matthew Cowell has been named as VP of strategic alliances, while Tyson Gerhold becomes VP of global partner and channel sales
Nozomi Networks has announced two new executive appointments as the security vendor looks to drive further growth and innovation through its global partner ecosystem.
The move sees Matthew Cowell join the business as vice president of strategic alliances, while Tyson Gerhold takes the role of vice president of global partner and channel sales.
Cowell will be responsible for expanding Nozomi’s partner network through new tech vendor and OEM alliances, while Gerhold will oversee channel strategy, lead channel sales operations, and work to expand the firm’s global footprint.
"Having the right leaders in place to further strengthen our partner-first strategy is essential to addressing the tremendous market opportunity that exists for Nozomi Networks and our partners," said Nozomi Networks’ CEO, Edgard Capdevielle, in an announcement.
A seasoned industry veteran, Cowell arrives with 20 years’ experience with industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) applications.
Most recently, he served as vice president of strategic alliances at Dragos – where he established the ICS and OT solutions vendor’s technology alliance program – and has previously led business development initiatives for Ultra 3eTI, Phoenix Contact, and Danaher Industrial Controls.
Gerhold brings 18 years of sales leadership experience and a channel-first philosophy to his new role. Prior to joining Nozomi in 2024, he served in key roles that include VP of revenue operations at Fivetran and vice president of worldwide sales operations at Pure Storage, where he built a reputation for designing and scaling successful partner ecosystems.
Channel growth
The pair’s appointment follows a period of strong growth for Nozomi Network’s partnerships.
In June, the firm launched its new Vanguard Partner Program to strengthen and streamline its channel ecosystem, and has also extended partnerships with key companies such as Schneider Electric and Nvidia in the last year.
By appointing leaders with extensive experience in OT security and channel-scaling, Nzomi said it is further strengthening its ability to deliver its AI-powered security platform through its growing partner network.
“Strong, strategic partnerships are critical to solving our customers’ OT, IoT and CPS security needs,” Capdevielle explained. “Both Matt and Tyson are well respected in the industry and bring deep experience to their roles. They are well-equipped to strengthen Nozomi’s position as the preeminent partner for securing OT and IoT networks.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
