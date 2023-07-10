Threat Intelligence: Critical in the fight against cyber attacks, but tough to master
What drives your threat intelligence strategy?
According to a recent research study, nearly two out of three respondents (62%) said their fear of ransomware attacks was the top strategic driver of their threat intelligence strategies, followed by regulatory requirements (48%) and recommendations from industry experts (39%).
Download this report to learn:
- How to use threat intelligence to fight ransomware attacks
- How threat intelligence data is used al all defense levels
- and How real-time threat data can give you an advantage.
