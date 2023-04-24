Same cyberthreat, different story
How security, risk, and technology asset management teams collaborate to easily manage vulnerabilities
With the annual cost of global cybercrime set to reach $10.5 trillion (£8.4 trillion) by 2025, working together is key to stopping cyberattacks. Yet only 16% of teams collaborate consistently on risk reporting.
Read this eBook to see how you can get ahead of the latest cyberthreats by bringing your IT, risk, and security teams together, and empowering them with AI and automation.
ServiceNow
