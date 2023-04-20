Quantifying the public vulnerability market: 2022 edition

Vulnerabilities and cyber security threats are on the rise. However, the more they’re reported and identified by product vendors and security teams, the damaging impact of these vulnerabilities can be mitigated.

As part of research into this market, Omdia has conducted analysis of 11 companies that disclose information security vulnerabilities, assessing how severe they were, what impact they had on the organisation based on their severity, and how they were managed.

Download this report for the full results and to appreciate how the discovery and reporting of vulnerabilities within this market is contributing to greater, comprehensive security for all.

Provided by Trend Micro