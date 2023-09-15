Threat intelligence integration: From source to secure
Discover what to consider when choosing a source of threat intelligence
The frequency and complexity of cyberattacks has exploded over the past decade. Businesses are using threat intelligence to better understand and protect themselves against these attacks. Threat Intelligence focuses on analyzing raw data derived from recent and past events to monitor, detect, and prevent threats.
This whitepaper from Graylog will help you discover what you can gain from using an integrated threat intelligence platform, what to consider when choosing a source of threat intelligence, and how to make threat intelligence work for your company.
Provide your analysts with information about threats, and let them experience increased efficiency through automation. It will put them in the position to deal with the rapid pace of evolving cyberthreats.
Download the whitepaper today.
Provided by Graylog
Get the ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Understanding the relationship between cloud, data, and AI and its importance as an enabler to success in the new digital age
Posted
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.