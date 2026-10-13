UK's AI minister promises greater safeguards in the face of advanced AI threats

It is "likely, if not inevitable" that the UK will fall victim to a major cyber attack similar to Australia's recent healthcare breach, AI minister Kanishka Narayan has warned.

His speech comes as part of a government pledge to introduce greater protections against emerging AI threats, use frontier AI to strengthen cyber defences, look at stronger legal protections and make the UK better-prepared for serious incidents involving autonomous AI systems.

"We will use every power at our disposal. We will legislate wherever necessary," Narayan said.

"And we won’t look to law alone. We will look to British ingenuity: our scientific expertise, technological capabilities and institutions to understand these increasingly powerful systems, defend against emerging threats and respond when things go wrong."

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There are plans to build on two existing pilot schemes that have already used frontier AI to help identify and fix more than 1,000 vulnerabilities across government systems.

The government is also looking at stronger protections against emerging AI threats with the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, currently with the House of Lords, looking at how serious AI incidents and near misses can be identified and reported.

It's working with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the AI Security Institute (AISI) – which has once again been given access to major US models before they are released.

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Naryan pointed out that the UK is increasingly dependent on technologies developed elsewhere.

"Much of the technology that will shape our economy, our public services, our national security is being developed outside this country," he said.

"That is now a question of national security, also a question of democratic power. If the British state cannot exercise meaningful control over the technologies on which our country depends, neither can the people that it represents."

The announcement follows a series of incidents in which AI agents have autonomously hacked into external systems. In one major example, OpenAI admitted that a combination of its models had breached Hugging Face systems, gaining access to the production database.

In a separate incident, four different versions of Anthropic's Claude AI models were revealed to have breached third-party systems.

"To the companies developing the world’s most powerful AI systems, my message is: Listen when your scientists warn of severe dangers. Investigate unexpected behaviours. And if you can’t adequately control the risks, do not release the system," Naryan said.

However, Nuala Polo, UK Public Policy Lead at the Ada Lovelace Institute, said the announcement contains little in the way of definite commitment.

"Stronger protections will be ‘considered’, strengthening the Cyber Bill ‘explored’ and near-miss reporting ‘looked at’, with the detail to come later. There is no new regulatory power, no timetable and no obligation on AI developers," she said.

"Even incident reporting, the most modest measure on the table, is still only under consideration, and might only apply to the ‘victims’ – the operators of essential services – rather than the AI companies."