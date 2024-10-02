Where will AI take security, and are we ready?
Steer through the risks and capitalise on the benefits of AI in cyber security
You’ve probably been involved in technology or strategic planning conversations where the idea of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is mentioned as the key to the future of cyber security.
However, these mentions are often vague, and there’s no specification of the road map this would involve or a clear understanding of AI’s end destination. Even some security experts who are really close to the AI sphere are unsure where AI will take us.
It’s time to change this so organisations can confidently advance their AI adoption journey and achieve optimal cyber security.
Provided by BT
