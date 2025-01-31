Zero to hero: A blueprint for establishing a security champions program
Security isn't an afterthought in the development process
Security champions programs are a proven method for scaling security across large development teams. But building and implementing such a program is easier said than done.
Check out Snyk's guide A blueprint for establishing a security champions program for more insights on:
- Setting clear objectives and metrics for success, integrating security into processes, and designing a program structure
- Providing tailored training for security champions and establishing clear communication channels and meetings
- Recognizing and rewarding sec
