Zero to hero: A blueprint for establishing a security champions program

Security isn't an afterthought in the development process

Security champions programs are a proven method for scaling security across large development teams. But building and implementing such a program is easier said than done.

  • Setting clear objectives and metrics for success, integrating security into processes, and designing a program structure
  • Providing tailored training for security champions and establishing clear communication channels and meetings
