Zscaler and Google expand partnership to bolster zero trust security

Cloud security provider Zscaler has expanded its partnership with Google to equip enterprises with secure app access, data protection, and security insights through a trio of new security integrations.

The collaboration will see Zscaler integrate with Chrome Enterprise Premium to provide enterprise users with advanced threat and data protection without the need to use legacy VPNs or additional browsers.

There’s also a new Integration with Google Workspace designed to help prevent the exfiltration of sensitive enterprise data from Google applications such as Gmail and Google Drive. Similarly, Zscaler will share its security telemetry with Google Security Operations to help organizations strengthen their security operations from the cloud.

In an announcement, the pair said the partnership will help enterprises avoid the security risks associated with legacy VPNs, as well as reduce reliance on virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) without them needing to adopt a new browser.

“We are thrilled to partner with Google to deliver a comprehensive zero trust security solution through Chrome Enterprise that enables secure access to applications without the need for VPNs or new enterprise browsers," commented Punit Minocha, executive vice president of business and corporate development at Zscaler.

"In addition, by combining Zscaler's industry-leading Zero Trust Exchange with Google's powerful cloud services, we are providing enterprises with seamless data protection for Google Workspace and valuable security insights from Google Security Operations.”

Chrome Enterprise

For Chrome Enterprise, Zscaler will ingest device posture, user identity, and device attributes signals to provide organizations with enhanced security posture and threat detection.

The firm said this will ultimately enable them to make more informed decisions around access control.

The integration also promises to ensure that corporate access is limited to Chrome Enterprise browsers, providing employees, partners, and contractors alike with flexible, cross-device access to private applications on-premises or in the cloud.

Google Workspace

For Google Workspace, the addition of Zscaler adds stricter controls when handling sensitive emails and documents.

This includes data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities to help prevent the exfiltration of data from Google apps such as Gmail, Drive, Sheets, Slides, and Docs.

Organizations can leverage tenant restrictions and granular instance controls to keep work and personal data separate with varying user access levels, while integration with Google Drive Labels API will allow for labels to be added to files for classification, audit, and data protection purposes.

Google Security Operations

Additionally, Zscaler’s security telemetry will work with Google Security Operations to deliver more effective threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities, serving up actionable data directly within the Google offering to prevent the need for multiple consoles.

Commenting on the new integrations, Mayank Upadhyay, vice president of engineering at Google Cloud Security, said Zscaler’s security capabilities were a natural fit for Google’s own zero trust approach.

“Google has been a pioneer in enterprise zero trust access and has enabled secure access to corporate resources for Google employees around the world, without the need for VPNs,” he said.

“Zscaler shares our vision for a zero trust model, and we are excited to work with them in delivering browser-based threat and data protection through Chrome Enterprise.

“This collaboration accelerates enterprise users’ zero trust journeys, enabling them to move away from legacy VPN approaches and embrace the future of secure access.”