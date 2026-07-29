Orca Security eyes channel expansion with QBS distribution deal

The cloud security vendor has appointed QBS as its EMEA distributor to accelerate partner growth across key European markets

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Orca Security has signed a distribution deal with QBS Software as the cloud security specialist looks to expand its partner ecosystem across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Under the agreement, QBS will distribute Orca’s cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) to enterprise and upper mid-market customers through its network of VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and cloud-focused partners.

The first phase of the partnership will cover the UK and Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, as well as the UAE and Saudi Arabia – with further expansion planned for the Nordics, Benelux, and Central and Eastern Europe.

In an announcement, Shannon McWilliams, Orca Security’s head of global distribution and programs, described the agreement as “critical” to the company’s regional growth strategy.

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“QBS brings exactly what we need, a partner-first mindset, deep regional relationships, and the marketplace infrastructure to meet customers where they’re already buying,” he said.

“This agreement is a significant step in making Orca the default choice for cloud-first organisations across EMEA.”

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Orca Security provides an agentless cloud and AI security platform designed to give organizations visibility across cloud, AI, and application environments.

The offering helps security teams identify, prioritize, and remediate risks without deploying agents across cloud environments.

Orca company said its new distribution deal with QBS forms part of its partner-first go-to-market strategy, with the partnership expected to strengthen partner enablement as well as simplify access to its platform.

The announcement also marks the latest expansion for QBS Software in EMEA, which has continued to broaden its vendor portfolio through a series of strategic distribution agreements.

Earlier this month, the firm partnered with Dropzone AI to distribute its AI-powered security operations platform across the region.

Commenting on its latest collaboration, Tom Corrigan, chief revenue officer at QBS Technology Group, said Orca’s platform is well suited to the distributor’s enterprise-focused partner base.

“Orca Security represents exactly the kind of best-in-class cloud and AI security vendor we want to champion across our EMEA network,” he explained. “Their agentless approach and comprehensive CNAPP platform resonate strongly with the enterprise and upper mid-market buyers our partners serve every day.

“We’re committed to giving this partnership the executive focus and regional execution it deserves, and we look forward to building a high-performing ecosystem together.”

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Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

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