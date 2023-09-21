Build modern applications on AWS
Manage less. Build fast. Innovate more.
As organizations transition from monolithic applications to microservices, development teams need the right tools to stay productive.
Read the eBook from AWS to learn three tips to help your developers build scalable, secure, and performant web and mobile applications:
- Utilize modern purpose-built tools and frameworks
- Simplify access to distributed data sources
- Operate less and build more with AWS serverless services.
Download now to learn how to improve operations for Kubernetes at scale or focus on building new applications, and how AWS can help.
Provided by AWS
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
Thank you for signing up to ITPro.. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.