CEOs want AI in everything, but software engineers are pushing back – extensive application upgrades are a becoming a huge 'paint point' for teams
The technology is inescapable, and software engineers are tired of laborious upgrade tasks
Software engineers are becoming exasperated at having to embed AI capabilities in applications, according to research from Gartner – a problem the firm says isn't likely to go away.
More than three-quarters (77%) of senior software engineers said demands to integrate AI within existing applications are a “significant or moderate pain point”.
Key factors behind this sharpened focus on AI integration lie in the need to improve features and functionality, the consultancy said, but the process appears to be creating more problems than it solves.
“With CEOs identifying AI as the technology that will most impact their industry, interest in offerings like AI agents is driving the most momentum,” said Gartner VP analyst Jim Scheibmeir.
Notably, Scheibmeir said that “execution is not easy” for engineering teams faced with the prospect of sprucing up existing applications with a dash of AI.
The push to modernize applications comes amidst surging investment in AI and C-suite demands to meet current industry trends, particularly agentic AI, which has emerged as the latest industry craze.
App modernization is a tricky task for any enterprise. A recent study from Pegasystems, for example, found that businesses face a delicate balancing act when approaching modernization efforts.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Many enterprises, Pegasystems noted, are caught in a “legacy dependency” which means they can ill afford to botch upgrades to existing legacy applications, many of which are business critical.
These challenges are not only hampering transformation efforts, the company warned, but are also impeding broader AI strategies, thereby leaving enterprises at a disadvantage compared to competitors in their respective industries.
Software engineers have a friend in AI
The plus side for engineering teams is that the use of AI to upgrade applications is becoming increasingly common. In fact, it has the potential to become a booming industry moving forward.
According to figures from Gartner, the AI application development platforms market is worth around $5.2 billion, and this is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.
“Both emerging vendors and established hyperscalers have developed and continue to enhance their platforms to alleviate the pain points experienced by enterprises,” the consultancy said. “Many dozens of emerging and established vendors are operating and innovating in this market.”
With a booming market comes a plethora of options, however, and Gartner warned engineering leaders should carefully consider which solutions or tools are best suited to their individual needs.
“Engineering leaders should opt for AI application development platforms or those with the best ecosystem, rather than a combination of disparate vendors, large language models (LLMs) and AI services,” Scheibmeir said.
Research from IBM earlier this year specifically highlighted tool sprawl as a key challenge in generative AI development, with nearly three-quarters (72%) of devs claiming to use between five and 15 AI tools in application development processes.
By opting for a more consolidated approach, Scheibmeir said teams can unlock marked benefits.
“This approach enables scaling, reuse and consistency in an area of technology and software engineering that is still very novel," he said.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Want developers to build secure software? You need to ditch these two programming languages
- Software engineers are in for a rough ride as AI adoption ramps up
- Big tech promised developers productivity gains with AI tools – now they’re being rendered obsolete
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
TP-Link Omada SX3832MPP review
Reviews Plenty of 10GbE multi-Gigabit ports and a big PoE power budget make this affordable switch ideal for Wi-Fi 6 and 7 deployments
-
Enterprises are keen on cloud repatriation – but not for all workloads
News A survey shows 97% of mid-market companies plan to repatriate some, but not all, workloads and apps
-
CISOs take the back seat as dev teams claim responsibility for application security
News Development and engineering teams are steering security and budget strategies
-
Build modern applications on AWS
Whitepaper Manage less. Build fast. Innovate more.
-
SAP's $7.7 billion Qualtrics sale branded a “win-win” situation
News The German software company has sold its 71% stake in Qualtrics which will see the company go private once again
-
Google cracks down on murky data usage policies from app developers
News Android developers have been given a July deadline to ensure they comply with Google's new app transparency rules on the Play Store
-
Global enterprise application market to hit $468 billion by 2027
News Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and SAP are among the top vendors influencing the market
-
Apple's App Store now allows unlisted apps
News Businesses are invited to make their limited-audience apps available only through a direct link
-
Microsoft 365 prices to soar by 20% for pay monthly subscribers
News The move has sparked anger in the partner community with many feeling the decision benefits only the largest resellers
-
How to speed up Windows 11
In-depth Is Windows 11 feeling a bit sluggish? Here are some handy tips for tweaking the OS to fit your system