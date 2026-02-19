Watch your tone at work, Atlassian warns: Poor communication and blunt messages are confusing colleagues – and it's having a serious impact on productivity
Engaging with colleagues via email or chat platforms wastes time and hampers team alignment
Poor workplace communication is inflicting a serious toll on employee productivity and morale, according to new research from Atlassian.
Research conducted by the collaboration software provider found 87% of staff are wasting an average of five hours a week clarifying confusing emails and fragmented discussions in messaging platforms.
More than eight-in-ten (83%) UK workers told the company they'd experienced misread messages that have triggered real consequences at work – from damaged coworker relationships (38%) to HR escalation (32%).
Two-thirds (64%) have even been reprimanded by their bosses because a message they sent was misunderstood, or the tone came across the wrong way. In some cases, this has gone even further, with 14% saying that miscommunication was a factor in a colleague being dismissed.
Atlassian warned this has become a major source of stress for workers, with 61% saying they have replayed the fallout from a misinterpreted message long after they’ve logged off.
Nearly three-in-ten (29%) said they'd considered quitting altogether after a miscommunication at work.
Going back to basics
The issue has reached such an extent that one-third of workers said they prefer engaging with colleagues in-person or through virtual face-to-face calls when discussing activities.
Just over than three‑quarters (76%) said even a short recorded video message would help prevent miscommunication by conveying tone, intent, and context more effectively.
“Miscommunication isn’t a personality flaw or a minor quirk of remote work. It’s a measurable drag on productivity, culture, and wellbeing,” said Jesse Feldman, Head of Loom PMM at Atlassian.
"Written communication will always matter, but we can't always outsource complex, sensitive, or nuanced messages to AI writing tools,” Feldman added.
“In the modern working world, leaders and managers need to set the tone by choosing richer formats when it really counts – sometimes a short recorded video is the best way to deliver an update with emotional resonance.”
The firm advises paying more attention to the way written communication such as email or chat is used, and when to consider richer formats of communication.
Using async video, rather than, say, a one-line direct message, can remove uncertainty when tone really matters.
"If you’re about to send something that could reasonably be interpreted three different ways, that’s your cue to switch to a richer channel instead of another text‑heavy message,” Atlassian said.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
