Former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke’s startup just unveiled a GitHub alternative – and AI agents are front and center

Entire, a startup launched by former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke, has officially unveiled an alternative to the popular development platform.

The new Git forge is designed specifically with agent-human collaboration in mind, according to the startup, and will offer users the same basic abilities as GitHub – albeit with a twist for the AI era.

Entire claims its platform is built on “fundamentally new primitives” compared to GitHub and other platforms. The system is built on a new distributed source control server compatible with Git, meaning that every developer has their own dedicated server.

Using this method, the startup claims it pushes up to 89 times faster than GitHub and six times faster than Cursor’s Origin.

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“This makes Entire the fastest Git forge in product today,” the startup said in an announcement. “Developers can create, migrate, and natively host private repositories in the region of their choice, including the US, EU, India, and Australia.”

Other basic functions like code reviews have received a sprucing up with the ‘Trails’ feature, according to Entire. While other platforms rely on a classic pull request model to review code changes, Entire will provide users with a “heads-up display similar to an airline pilot”.

This will include rolling, customized evals that are assessed and scored by agents with each code push, the company added.

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Notably, Entire also leverages continuous memory, which it said represents a “new approach” that allows agents and developer teams to sync sessions and prompts within the repository.

The advantage here, according to Entire, is that data is constantly available and searchable for coding agents. This approach relies on two core components: a codebase graph that allows agents to “find answers faster” and reduce token consumption, and an “agentic brain”.

This essentially stores previous agent sessions and prompts within a system of memory that can be referred to or queried further down the line.

Entire targets agentic orchestration gains

Dohmke said these features come in direct response to the growing use of agents in software development processes.

JetBrains’ Developer Ecosystem Survey found around 90% of developers now use AI coding agents at work on a weekly basis. More than two-thirds (68%), meanwhile, are using them on a daily basis.

“The Pull Request revolutionized first open source and later enterprise software development. Instead of sending diffs and patches on email lists, developers could fork a repo and send their code changes back to the maintainer,” he commented.

“But agents now write almost all of it, faster and more complex than ever before.”

Dohmke added that Entire treats the “idea, the agent trace, and the outcome of a developer’s sessions as first-class artifacts for review alongside the code”.

The platform also uses multiple agents to conduct evals to ensure developers can confidently merge code without repeated reviews.

“This allows coding agents to address findings in a loop, while the human developer validates the progress,” he explained. “When all evals are satisfied, they can merge the code without needing to look at the code itself.”

Dohmke’s first move post-GitHub

The announcement marks the first big move by Entire since it launched earlier this year with an eye on building the “world's next developer platform for the era of AI”.

Entire hit the ground running in February backed by a $60 million seed round at a $300 million valuation. The investment round was led by Felic, with participation from Madrona, M12, 20VC, and Cherry Ventures.

That announcement also marked Dohmke’s first venture since departing GitHub as CEO .

When he announced his departure in August 2025, Dohmke specifically noted that his “startup roots have begun tugging on me”, prompting speculation about a new venture.

A viable GitHub alternative?

While Entire frames itself as a viable alternative to GitHub, it faces stiff competition on this front, and not only from the aforementioned platform.

As ITPro reported in August , vibe coding startup Cursor launched its own alternative to tap into what has become a highly lucrative market.

When Cursor launched Origin, the company said it was “starting with the essentials”, offering users much of the same basic features found in GitHub. Long-term, the plan is to provide “agent-native features”.

Alongside the launch, Entire revealed it has secured partnerships with Buildkite and Depot to ensure build and test pipelines “keep up with how fast agents ship”.

Entire said this will allow users to move off GitHub Actions by converting existing workflows using Buildkite’s bk pipeline or Depot CI, enabling them to subscribe the repository in its own platform.

This move by Entire mirrors Cursor, which also announced partnerships with Depot and Buildkite to build a broader “app ecosystem” aimed at tempting users away from GitHub.

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