What Thomas Dohmke’s departure means for GitHub
Big changes are afoot at GitHub following Thomas Dohmke’s decision to step down
GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke has announced plans to step down, with big changes expected at the software development platform.
In a blog post published 11 August, Dohmke revealed his “startup roots have begun tugging on me” and he plans to launch an as-of-yet unknown new venture.
Dohmke has served as chief executive at GitHub since 2021, having joined Microsoft six years prior following the acquisition of his startup, HockeyApp.
GitHub was later acquired by Microsoft in 2018 for a fee of $7.5 billion, with Dohmke first moving over to the newly-integrated business unit as product chief before replacing Nat Friedman as chief executive in November 2021.
“Over a decade ago, my family and I made the leap to move from Germany to the United States after the sale of my startup to Microsoft,” Dohmke wrote.
“In the years since, I’ve had the privilege of working with many exceptional human beings, including Hubbers, Microsofties, customers, partners, our GitHub Stars, open source maintainers, and developers around the world who’ve helped us shape GitHub."
Dohmke isn’t stepping down immediately. Indeed, he noted that he’ll be “staying through the end of 2025” to help guide the company’s transition.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Thomas Dohmke’s exit could mean big changes at GitHub
Big changes are afoot at GitHub following Dohmke’s decision to step down. While the business is already closely integrated with Microsoft, deeper integration appears to be coming, he revealed.
Notably, Dohmke won’t be replaced as chief executive and GitHub’s leadership team will now report to Microsoft’s CoreAI organization in a more direct manner.
First announced in January 2025, the CoreAI division at Microsoft focuses on AI platform and tool development, and is led by former Meta executive Jay Parikh.
Exact details on how this will work weren’t revealed by Dohmke. However, according to reports from CNBC, a memo distributed by Parikh suggests that the remaining GitHub executives will now report to Julia Liuson, formerly the head of Microsoft's developer division and now an executive at the CoreAI segment.
GitHub has grown rapidly under Dohmke
GitHub has grown rapidly in recent years, now boasting over 150 million registered developers and marking a sharp increase from 73 million in 2021.
Dohmke noted that the company has observed a consistent increase in open source projects while in the last year alone the number of AI projects has doubled.
“With more than 1B repos and forks, and over 150 million developers, GitHub has never been stronger than it is today,” he said.
While the company’s flagship product, Copilot, was launched when Friedman served as chief executive, it’s under Dohmke’s leadership that the coding support tool has become increasingly popular.
Copilot now has over 20 million users, according to Dohmke, and a consistent flow of new features have been added in recent years.
As Dohmke points out, last year the company became the “first multi-model solution” at Microsoft, allowing developers to draw on a range of options, including those from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- GitHub just unveiled a new AI coding agent for Copilot
- GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke thinks there’s still a place for junior developers in the age of AI
- GitHub just launched a new free tier for its Copilot coding assistant
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Tackling human error in cybersecurity starts at training
In-depth Workplace security training is a must – but blame culture helps no one
-
MSPs beware – these two ransomware groups are ramping up attacks and have claimed hundreds of victims
News The Akira and Lynx ransomware groups are focusing on small businesses and MSPs using stolen or purchased admin credentials
-
Microsoft and CISPE make ‘significant breakthrough’ with software licensing concessions – critics say it's all just 'smoke and mirrors'
News European cloud providers can now offer Microsoft software on a pay-as-you-go software basis
-
OpenAI's plan to acquire AI coding startup Windsurf ended in disaster – here’s how the deal fell apart
News The acquisition by Cognition comes after a rumored $3bn offer from OpenAI fell through
-
Microsoft Teams just added a convenient new feature you can find in Slack
News Microsoft Teams has announced a raft of new updates, including a new threaded conversations feature for channels.
-
GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke thinks there’s still a place for junior developers in the age of AI
News GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke believes junior developers still play a crucial role in the hierarchy of software development teams, and AI won't change that any time soon.
-
‘Made the Pro plan worse’: GitHub just announced new pricing changes for its Copilot service – and developers aren’t happy
News GitHub has announced new pricing changes for its AI Copilot service in a move that's sparked backlash among developers.
-
GitHub just unveiled a new AI coding agent for Copilot – and it’s available now
News GitHub has unveiled the launch of a new AI coding agent for its Copilot service.
-
‘Developers will need to adapt’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Google’s Sundar Pichai in revealing the scale of AI-generated code at the tech giants – and it’s a stark warning for software developers
News Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is the latest big tech figure to reveal the scale of AI-generated code at the tech giant, prompting more questions about the future of software development.
-
Microsoft faces another lawsuit over software licensing practices
News Microsoft is facing one of the UK's largest ever class action lawsuits over its software licensing practices.