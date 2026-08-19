Vibe coding startup Cursor just launched a GitHub alternative – here's what users can expect
Cursor could muscle in on GitHub’s dominance, but the startup has its work cut out
Vibe coding startup Cursor has launched a new code hosting platform in a move that could put it in direct competition with GitHub.
Dubbed Origin, Cursor said the new service is “starting with the essentials”, offering users all the staple features found in GitHub. This includes code repositories (repos) as well as the ability to browse and edit codebases and handle pull requests.
Origin can also be synchronized with GitHub, the company revealed, meaning users can mix and match with both platforms.
“Your GitHub repos can sit alongside the ones Cursor hosts,” the company explained in a blog post. “Connect GitHub to Cursor, pick your org, and you'll see the repos you can sync. Select one and Cursor pulls it in.”
“You choose what gets synced and can disconnect a repo at any time. Anyone with read or write access to a synced repo can view it in Cursor too.”
Access to Origin has already begun rolling out for all paid plans, according to Cursor, albeit in an early beta capacity.
Long-term, Cursor hinted that the plan is to provide “agent-native features” akin to what it already offers through its agentic coding service.
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The startup is also in the process of developing a broader “app ecosystem” to integrate third-party tools within Origin. Integrations with Vercel, Depot, and Buildkite are already available, with “more coming soon”.
“Connect Vercel from a repo's Apps tab and every PR gets a preview deployment where you can test and make comments,” the company explained.
“Merge, and it ships to production. For CI, connect Depot or Buildkite. Both run your existing GitHub Actions workflows and Buildkite also runs its native pipelines.”
A blossoming GitHub challenger?
Origin could represent a major challenge to GitHub moving forward, and as ITPro reported earlier this year, the Microsoft-owned company has been making moves to counter competition on this front.
Reports in January revealed Microsoft had reshuffled internal teams to stave off competition from challengers such as Anthropic and Cursor. First reported by Business Insider, this strategy focused primarily on expanding agentic AI coding options for users.
Sources told the publication that Microsoft had grown concerned about up-and-coming startups muscling in on GitHub’s market position.
These concerns centered largely on agentic coding capabilities, however. Origin muscling in on GitHub’s bread and butter as an all-encompassing developer platform marks an entirely different challenge.
Cursor faces significant hurdles if it is to mount a challenge though. Figures published by GitHub last year suggest the platform boasts over 180 million active users, and the platform continues to grow rapidly.
GitHub frustration
The Origin announcement also comes at a tricky time for GitHub. The developer platform recently experienced a lengthy outage that saw developers unable to access key services – and that marked the latest in a string of outages.
After a series of incidents this year, GitHub detailed plans to improve capacity amidst grumbling user concerns.
In an April blog post, GitHub CTO Vlad Fedorov attributed some outages to the sheer volume of users now operating on the platform, which is pushing infrastructure to the limit.
In October 2025, the company began work to boost capacity by ten-times before revising this in February 2026 with plans for a 30-fold increase.
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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