Microsoft is shaking up GitHub in preparation for a battle with AI coding rivals

Microsoft is reportedly reshuffling internal teams as part of a drive to stave off competition from up-and-coming AI coding startups and key competitors in the space.

According to reports from Business Insider , the tech giant has embarked on an overhaul of GitHub, aiming to ramp up agentic AI options and position the software development platform as the go-to option for developers.

Sources told the publication the move comes as both Microsoft and GitHub face heightened competition from key providers in the industry, such as Anthropic and Cursor.

Anthropic’s Claude Code tool has quickly emerged as one of the most popular AI tools for software developers globally, with other up-and-coming providers such as Cursor and Loveable gaining significant traction.

Microsoft appears concerned that competitors are now muscling in on GitHub’s dominant position in the space.

The tech giant acquired GitHub for $7.5 billion in 2018, and closer integration between the two has accelerated in recent years.

A new direction for Microsoft and GitHub

The overhaul at GitHub comes in the wake of a new focus for the tech giant toward improving internal synergy on AI offerings.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In January last year, chief executive Satya Nadella announced the launch of a new internal AI division dubbed ‘CoreAI - Platform and Tools’ and led by Jay Parikh. This, he said at the time, aimed to bolster collaboration between the AI and software engineering divisions.

A key focus here, according to Nadella, centered around enabling customers to build and deploy AI agents and applications in an easier manner by creating a singular stack spanning the breadth of its AI and Copilot solutions – with a build-out of GitHub Copilot another main objective.

Jay Parikh leads the CoreAI division at Microsoft. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report from Business Insider points to an acceleration of this strategy and comes during a period of flux for GitHub. In August last year, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke announced his departure , having held the position since 2021.

Dohmke had deep roots at the company, first joining Microsoft in 2015 following the acquisition of his startup, HockApp.

As ITPro reported at the time, Dohmke’s departure signaled big changes for the developer platform, with its leadership team directly reporting to the CoreAI organization under Parikh.

Separate reports from CNBC noted that the remaining GitHub executives would report to Julia Liuson, former head of Microsoft's developer division and now an executive at the CoreAI group.

GitHub’s popularity is cemented

In GitHub, Microsoft has its hands on one of the most popular platforms for developers globally. At the time of Dohmke’s departure, the platform boasted over 150 million users, more than doubling from 73 million in 2021.

A key factor in its surging popularity across this period was the release of its Copilot assistant tool, launched under the leadership of Nat Friedman in 2021, which offers developers code suggestions and support.

A slew of AI features have been added to the service since then, and with the advent of agentic AI last year the shift toward coding agents has accelerated.

In May, GitHub announced the launch of a new dedicated coding agent at Microsoft Build 2025. This is designed to tackle “low-to-medium complexity tasks” and formed part of a sweeping update to the platform.

It isn’t alone in offering these types of services, however. Cursor Agent, for example, is capable of completing “complex coding tasks independently”, according to the company.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.