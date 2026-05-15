AI might help speed up software development, but 81% of devs now spend more time reviewing code – and it’s creating an ‘invisible work’ trend that’s pushing teams to the limit
While AI is improving productivity and efficiency, many developers are caught up in a vicious cycle of code reviews and bug hunting
Software developers are reporting marked productivity gains with AI, yet new research from Harness shows the use of the technology is creating greater downstream challenges.
Findings from the company’s 2026 State of Engineering Excellence report suggest areas such as code quality and validation are being overlooked since the mass-integration of AI, and it’s creating bigger workloads and leading to higher levels of burnout.
“AI adoption is now the default in engineering organizations, and self-reported impact is overwhelmingly positive — but the cost is accumulating in places organizations aren't watching,” the company said in a blog post.
Indeed, Harness found that many developers are now spending more of their day on manual remediation tasks. Around 81% said they spend more time in code reviews since before the adoption of AI tools, for example.
More than one-quarter (28%) reported spending 30% longer on these tasks on average, according to Harness.
Worse still, nearly one-third of that activity isn’t tracked by teams, creating a trend of “invisible work”.
Organizations estimate that roughly 31% of developer time is now consumed by invisible work, which typically involves reviewing AI-generated code, fixing bugs, and switching between disparate tools.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Trevor Stuart, SVP and General Manager at Harness, said the findings show that while AI is not only changing how developers build, but how they spend their working day.
This, Stuart noted, means organizations need to overhaul how they measure developer productivity to compensate for changing workflows.
"Cloud and the internet were infrastructure revolutions layered underneath the developer,” he said.
“AI is reshaping the developer's job entirely, and the measurement frameworks that the industry has relied on for the past decade weren't built for this new unit of work."
Changing developer metrics
Harness noted that previous frameworks for measuring productivity and efficiency simply aren’t able to keep up with current AI-fueled working patterns.
Around 89% of tech leaders still trust metrics that don’t accurately reflect AI’s impact on individual developers or teams at large.
Moreover, 94% said key considerations such as tech debt and developer burnout rates are missing from metrics, painting a convoluted picture of overall performance which fails to scratch the surface.
“The biggest AI challenge is measurement itself,” the company noted in a blog post detailing the findings.
“When asked to name the single biggest challenge, the top answers are all visibility problems: measuring true productivity impact (26%), maintaining code quality with AI (24%), and proving ROI to leadership (18%).”
Measuring developer performance
According to Harness, changes to how performance is tracked needs to take AI into account.
The company recommends that enterprises approach this by considering the impact of tasks such as code validation, as well as the overall quality of code produced by AI tools.
This, the company noted, will paint a clearer picture on how workloads are changing due to new follow-up tasks created by AI.
Organizations should also “treat AI performance as its own discipline”, the study noted. This includes tracking AI agent accuracy, acceptance rates of AI outputs, and costs associated with the tools separately from human developer output.
Developers should also be given a say in how performance is measured due to the influx of AI tools, according to Harness. Nearly half (49%) of developers said they want to be involved in defining metrics themselves.
This is crucial, the report noted, largely because there’s a growing perception gap on how AI is actually impacting teams.
Managers, for example, are nearly four-time more likely to report no concerns on how productivity metrics are measured compared to frontline practitioners.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
How AI code is changing software development
ITPro Podcast At firms like OpenAI the majority of code is now generated with AI tools
-
Equinix expands Fabric Geo Zones in data sovereignty drive
News The firm says it can provide the first network-level, sovereignty enforcement layer that operates across interconnected clouds and providers
-
Everything you need to know about the GitHub Copilot pricing changes
News GitHub Copilot pricing changes mean users will be charged based on consumption, rather than a set number of credits
-
Developers are slacking on AI-generated code safety – here's why it could come back to haunt them
News While organizations are aware of the risks, many are spending little time or effort on tracking artifact versions, origins, and security attestations
-
Marc Benioff thinks AI isn't quite ready to replace software engineers
News Claims of AI replacing software engineers aren't fully reflected in big tech hiring trends, according to Marc Benioff
-
'AI doesn't solve the burnout problem. If anything, it amplifies it': AI coding tools might supercharge software development, but working at 'machine speed' has a big impact on developers
News Developers using AI coding tools are shipping products faster, but velocity is creating cracks across the delivery pipeline
-
‘AI tools are now able to transcend their initial training’: Researchers taught GPT-5 to learn an obscure programming language on its own
News OpenAI’s GPT-5 learned to code in Idris despite a lack of available data, baffling researchers
-
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says 'anyone can be a software developer' with AI, but skills and experience are still vital
News AI will cause job losses in software development, Nadella admitted, but claimed many will reskill and adapt to new ways of working
-
Claude Code flaws left AI tool wide open to hackers – here’s what developers need to know
News The trio of Claude code flaws could have put developers at risk of attacks
-
Enterprises still can't get a handle on software security debt – and it’s only going to get worse
News New research shows that the backlog of unresolved vulnerabilities is growing faster than organizations can deal with it