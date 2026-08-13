Software teams should take a leaf out of manufacturers books when it comes to testing code
Software testers are struggling to keep up with the pace of code production. UiPath thinks it has the solution
As AI continues accelerating code production, developers should take a leaf out of the manufacturing industry’s book to automate testing processes safely.
That’s according to Ingo Philipp, VP of product engineering at UiPath. Speaking to ITPro, Philipp suggested that “lights-out” manufacturing-style processes could alleviate strain placed on teams facing a torrent of code.
Also known as ‘dark factories’, lights-out manufacturing techniques involve fully automated production lines, and are a tried and tested method in the manufacturing industry.
Japanese engineering firm FANUC has been running these autonomous factories for more than two decades, requiring minimal human input except for quality control and overseeing production.
For developer teams, Philipp noted the same techniques could be applied to software development. UiPath coined the term ‘dark testing factories’ in a recent whitepaper, noting that this could both speed up and secure software testing.
“We see that the demand for software testing is just exploding these days. That’s what we see day in, day out from our customers,” he told ITPro.
“At the same time, we also see that they are struggling with the demand. That means they can’t really keep up with this increased volume, increased velocity of software development,” Philipp added.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
“That means there is a gap essentially between the demand and the supply. So that's the challenge. I think it has always been a challenge.”
Matching velocity
As Philipp noted, the concept comes amid the growing use of AI in software development. Figures from Stack Overflow’s most recent Developer Survey found 84% of devs have adopted AI, with more than half (51%) using these tools everyday.
With increased production velocity comes added risks, however. In its 2026 AI Engineering report, engineering analytics platform Faros, showed teams now report 54% more bugs per developer compared to pre-AI processes.
Similar research from GitLab found that the volume of code written using AI is surging, yet 92% of developers reported significant governance challenges.
With these issues expected to continue, creating an isolated, automated production pipeline in which code can be tested safely is critical, according to Philipp.
“Think of Codex, think of Claude, think of all the Copilots and Coworks out there,” he said. “They’re enabling our friends in software development to crank out more code faster than ever these days.
“We see our customers, our partners really struggling to keep up with this increased volume and velocity in software development with the traditional approaches they are using in their software testing.”
Automating the pipeline
UiPath’s contention is that with ‘dark testing factories’, AI agents can automate aspects of software testing before it has the potential to cause downstream issues.
In these settings, AI agents would weed out potential bugs while human developers focus more on quality control, security, and governance. Philipp added that testers will eventually “teach the factory to do the work”.
Automation in software testing is by no means a new trend, he noted. In this instance though, it’s a case of speeding things up in line with acceleration across the broader development lifecycle.
“It’s autonomous testing on steroids,” he told ITPro. “The goal here is to … do away with all the operational, repetitive, mundane testing work from the humans and elevate them into more ‘quality leaders’.”
This does raise the question of whether enterprises are simply adding more automation – and complexity – to an already complicated and highly-automated process.
Philip said, however, that automation in this context will still require robust human oversight. Customers adopting this approach are able to create strict guardrails on what tasks agents can perform, much like other areas in which agents are deployed and a human-in-the-loop approach is still vital.
One customer, he said, set boundaries around what actions agents can take without human intervention, reverting to testers in certain circumstances.
“Who is actually the quality owner? Who is the person that needs to provide clarity on that? This is not something new, because they already have it as part of their existing testing process. We just factored it in.”
Philip told ITPro that while customers are shifting toward this approach, it’s at a moderate pace. Long-term, he envisages a far more AI-fuelled testing setup but only a handful of companies have the capabilities right now to achieve this.
“I want to be brutally honest here, almost none of our customers are there at the moment,” he said. “None of our customers [have] achieved the holy grail of making testing fully autonomous. I don’t think it is achievable in the short-term and mid-term.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
The LiteLLM supply chain attack this year could be the biggest ever
News CloudSEK has identified dozens of major global organizations whose data was exposed
-
Ryanair is taking AI to the skies with Google Cloud
News The budget airline has added Google Cloud to its cloud roster and rolls out Gemini AI to staff
-
‘The biggest barrier to growth is not access to technology, it is access to the right people’: Demand for developers with AI skills has surged 597% – but enterprises are still struggling to find the right talent
News Hiring is shifting away from traditional software development toward specialized roles to integrate, govern, and scale AI systems
-
Enterprises are shipping so much AI-generated code they can't control or secure it
News As AI coding becomes commonplace, organizations are struggling to control what they are shipping
-
AI might help speed up software development, but 81% of devs now spend more time reviewing code – and it’s creating an ‘invisible work’ trend that’s pushing teams to the limit
News While AI is improving productivity and efficiency, many developers are caught up in a vicious cycle of code reviews and bug hunting
-
Everything you need to know about the GitHub Copilot pricing changes
News GitHub Copilot pricing changes mean users will be charged based on consumption, rather than a set number of credits
-
Developers are slacking on AI-generated code safety – here's why it could come back to haunt them
News While organizations are aware of the risks, many are spending little time or effort on tracking artifact versions, origins, and security attestations
-
'AI doesn't solve the burnout problem. If anything, it amplifies it': AI coding tools might supercharge software development, but working at 'machine speed' has a big impact on developers
News Developers using AI coding tools are shipping products faster, but velocity is creating cracks across the delivery pipeline
-
‘AI tools are now able to transcend their initial training’: Researchers taught GPT-5 to learn an obscure programming language on its own
News OpenAI’s GPT-5 learned to code in Idris despite a lack of available data, baffling researchers
-
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says 'anyone can be a software developer' with AI, but skills and experience are still vital
News AI will cause job losses in software development, Nadella admitted, but claimed many will reskill and adapt to new ways of working