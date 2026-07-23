‘These Chinese models are excellent’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hails powerful new Chinese AI models like Kimi K3 – and says don’t be put off by security ‘misconceptions’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has hailed the capabilities of Chinese open source AI models amidst growing interest in low-cost options for enterprises.

In an interview with Axios this week, the Nvidia chief said competition between open and closed-source models is positive for the broader global AI industry.

“The world needs open models,” he told Axios. “These Chinese models are excellent. Open source models that are excellent should be used”.

Huang’s comments come amidst growing interest in Chinese open source AI models in recent weeks. The Kimi K3 model, developed by Moonshot AI, temporarily paused subscriptions due to skyrocketing demand.

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Surging interest in the Kimi K3 model bears similarities to that of DeepSeek, which rocked the US AI industry when it launched in early 2025.

A key advantage of these models lies in both their performance and cost efficiency, the latter of which has become a key focus for enterprises amidst growing concerns over spiralling AI costs in recent months.

As ITPro reported in November 2025 , open source AI models often perform on-par with closed source options, and could potentially save enterprises millions in costs each year.

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Open source models "routinely achieve 90% or more” of the performance of closed counterparts, the study noted. They also benefit from “significantly lower prices”, with operational costs plunging up to 84% in some cases.

In a research paper published by DeepSeek last year, the company said it spent a paltry amount training its flagship R1 model compared to US rivals who’ve spent billions on training purposes.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei suggested building a new AI model could cost over $100 billion in 2024.

Security concerns persist

While the popularity of Chinese AI models continues rising, concerns over security have been flagged repeatedly.

The concerns surrounding Chinese AI models typically focus on areas such as data privacy and national security, with some critics suggesting these tools could be used as a ‘backdoor’ for Chinese intelligence services.

Axios previously reported that the White House could consider imposing restrictions or tight conditions on US firms working with these models.

DeepSeek was