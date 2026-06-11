The UK is betting big on the power of open source AI
The government wants to encourage open source developers to help improve public services
The UK government has announced a series of measures to support open source AI developers with funding, mentoring, and a direct line of communication into government.
A new Open-Source AI Builder Fund will see more than £500,000 worth of compute - 160,000 GPU-hours of processing power from the UK’s AI Research Resource - set aside for innovators to turn prototypes into AI tools that improve public services from libraries to the NHS.
An Open-Source AI Builder Mentoring Scheme will pair up the winners of a recent Hack for Impact hackathon with experts from the Incubator for Artificial Intelligence (i.AI), the government’s in-house AI team, to help the best ideas become working public tools.
Held in partnership with Nvidia, the hackathon saw hundreds of open source AI developers from across the UK build tools to tackle challenges across public services and city infrastructure, using open data from the City of London.
A new Open-Source AI Dev Board, meanwhile, will give ten UK-based developers under the age of 30 a direct line into government, so they can influence how AI is used and developed.
Chaired by AI Minister Kanishka Narayan, the board will convene a series of roundtables over the rest of this year.
"The best AI tools in the world won’t be built behind closed doors by a handful of companies. They’ll be built by people who ship code, share it, and let others make it better," said Narayan.
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"We want those people choosing to build here in Britain. And we want them to know that this is a country that backs them to succeed."
Open source focus welcomed, but work still to be done
The government’s focus on open source AI is a welcomed move, according to Sopra Steria CTO Andy Whitehurst.
Recent analysis from OpenUK showed the UK’s community is growing at a nominal rate, with more than 38,000 UK-based developers now making at least one contribution to open source projects in Q1 2026 - a 7% year-on-year increase.
Whitehurst noted, however, that the UK tech industry still faces acute challenges in terms of marketing itself as a go-to destination.
"Targeted interventions like the builder fund and support programs are a positive step in helping projects move from prototype to real-world deployment, but economic uncertainty, constraints around data use, and the reality of a relatively small standalone market can still make the UK a harder proposition for some AI providers, particularly those that rely on large, diverse datasets or cross-border operations," he said.
Whitehurst added that if the UK wants to be a “true global AI leader” which attracts the best talent and supports its own “homegrown champions”, it needs to focus on three key foundations.
“Sovereignty, in terms of control over critical technology and data; scalability, so AI businesses can grow and adapt; and skills, to ensure a strong domestic talent pipeline,” he commented.
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Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
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