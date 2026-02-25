Why ‘buy vs build’ Is the wrong question for AI strategy
AI is now central to modern enterprises, but many struggle to match hype with results
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now perceived as essential for the success of modern enterprises. However, we are seeing a disconnect between what many of these tools promise for enterprises and what they actually achieve.
Rather than identifying specific business problems that AI can realistically solve, enterprises are getting caught up in the hype - or suffering from ‘Shiny Object Syndrome’. Our 2024 study found that fear of missing out (FOMO) played a big part in AI investment, with 63% of respondents reporting they are worried their company will be left behind if they don’t use it.
With a wealth of providers out there promising the world, clients are looking to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and channel partners for guidance on evaluating and securing AI tools.
Before advising whether to buy or build AI, channel partners must first help clients answer a far more important question: what problem is AI expected to solve?
The level of customization
Buying AI tools means fast set-up and deployment, but customization is limited to what the vendor offers or allows. How much the solution fits a business’s unique needs, or integrates with their current IT, is limited.
Building tools themselves offers more flexibility to enterprises, and each feature of the tools can be tailored to match specific needs. However, this level of customization demands in-house skills, more development time, strong security and compliance knowledge, and continuous maintenance.
In many cases, for the AI use cases enterprises actually need, buying AI tools is a practical choice. For better customization, you can combine tools to get the best out of them - often, the best compromise is using an existing foundation building on top of existing “developer-friendly” AI APIs, tools, and models. This delivers differentiation where it matters — without burdening the business with full model ownership.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Combining tools can be the answer to many of the problems enterprises are facing. Our study found that nearly a third (31%) of businesses are struggling to train Generative AI models, and 21% report that staff are misusing the tools. However, it adds that leaders are already taking steps in the right direction by looking at closing these gaps by incorporating other technologies – for example, process intelligence, document AI, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
Organizations that adopted this integrated approach reported higher consistency in outputs, stronger governance, and clearer cost control. In fact, 98% of businesses using blended AI stacks reported satisfaction with their generative AI initiatives — underscoring that orchestration and context, not raw model power, are now the primary drivers of success.
The cost
Cost is often positioned as a simple build-versus-buy calculation, but in reality, it is a balance of upfront investment, time-to-value, operational risk, and long-term scalability. There’s no one answer when it comes to the cost of these tools. Building AI is more expensive at the start, as enterprises will need to invest significantly in talent that can handle the job. Over time, security, compliance, and maintenance are ongoing considerations, but generally owning their own AI technology can help enterprises create new, bespoke ways to keep earning.
Buying AI tools usually costs less at the start and helps you get results quickly. You also don’t have to invest in a big in-house specialist team or infrastructure, as security, compliance, and maintenance are taken care of on your behalf. As enterprises’ needs grow, however, monthly subscription fees and add-ons can start to add up.
It might not seem intuitive, but blending AI tools for a more purposeful, problem-focused strategy can cut costs. A good example of this is for Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. Financial services firms might use one AI provider for document scanning and data extraction, and another for ongoing checks and workflow. One delivers the “brains” for understanding documents, while the other provides the industry expertise and regulatory context. Combined, they create a KYC process that’s better than either tool on its own.
Using purpose-built AI tools like these will mean less manual input and fewer errors in customer onboarding, speeding up the process and reducing the need for large compliance teams. The downstream impact is measurable: lower labor costs, fewer re-checks, faster revenue realization, and improved regulatory confidence.
Channel partners are the glue
The success of an AI project that is bought, built, or combined hinges on the importance of channel partners and MSPs for translating what’s possible with AI into what’s right for each client’s context.
Their value no longer lies in simply reselling licenses — it lies in architecting outcomes, rather than just selling a one-size-fits-all solution that won’t give clients what they actually need. Good partners don’t just resell, they curate, bridging the gap and working with clients to develop the AI solution that works best for them.
MSPs play an important role in helping clients decide whether to buy or build AI tools. They help weigh up the pros and cons based on the client’s goals, budget, and skills, and can advise when it makes sense to mix off-the-shelf solutions with custom-built ones.
Sure, if they have the capital and skill, enterprises can build their own AI stack. However, many are unknowingly reinventing capabilities that already exist in mature, battle-tested platforms, when tools already exist that will do the job. It’s just a case of knowing who to partner with, or which complementary tools will solve problems.
More often than not, guiding clients toward a carefully selected ecosystem of complementary AI partners will deliver outcomes that are faster, more secure, and far more sustainable than any standalone solution.
Clayton C. Peddy is the chief information security officer (CISO) at ABBYY, bringing over two decades of experience in cybersecurity, technology leadership, and software development.
Clayton leads the company's information security initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection, regulatory compliance, and innovation for its customers and partners.
With a strong background in computer science, Clayton spearheads the implementation of secure development lifecycle frameworks, driving significant improvements in efficiency and compliance remediation. He has held key roles in leading industry players such as OutSystems and Citrix.
-
-
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talks up sovereign cloud credentials as firm announces general availability for Azure Local Disconnected, new capabilities for Foundry Local
News As Microsoft hands more control to customers, Satya Nadella touts the tech giant’s growing sovereign ecosystem
-
How to use cyber-deception in your security strategy
In-depth Cyber deception allows firms to play adversaries at their own game – but how is it achieved?
-
AI and Sustainability: The dual forces reshaping the data center ecosystem - and the channel opportunity ahead
Industry Insights Data centers face power and sustainability limits, creating new opportunities for channel partners
-
Empowering customers in the AI era: The new role for partners
Industry Insights As businesses embrace agentic AI, partners play a critical role in helping customers adopt and secure it with confidence
-
The importance of pilots, open source, and consultancy in the new world of AI
Industry Insights As AI complexity grows, open source models and partner expertise prove critical
-
Solving the data dilemma: Balancing AI innovation with ethics
Industry Insights Public data is a vital channel partner tool that must stay “public”
-
Enterprise AI factories: Transforming the channel from cloud reseller to an AI enabler
Industry Insights Demand for high-performance, sovereign AI environments is reshaping the channel’s role
-
Driving sustainable AI success for partners with the AI flywheel
Industry Insights Igniting sustainable AI success and measurable ROI for partners with the AI flywheel
-
Building trust at speed: What channel firms can learn from the UK’s AI Growth Lab
Industry Insights UK’s AI Growth Lab shows how sandboxes can accelerate innovation while ensuring compliance
-
AI readiness is a top enterprise priority – here’s how the channel can help
Industry Insights The role of the channel in helping enterprises get AI-ready