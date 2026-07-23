Nebula appoints Rob Kittler to drive UK partner recruitment

Nebula has announced the appointment of Rob Kittler as partner acquisition manager, as the communications software specialist looks to expand its UK reseller and managed service provider (MSP) network.

Kittler will be responsible for growing the company’s existing community of more than 700 resellers and MSPs as it looks to build on recent growth.

He joins the business following seven years at Gamma, where he most recently served as head of connectivity practice. During his time there, he worked closely with the vendor’s network of channel partners across connectivity and mobile services.

In an announcement, Sam Giggle, managing director of channel at Nebula, said Kittler’s experience makes him well placed to support the company’s channel expansion ambitions.

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"Partner acquisition isn't a numbers game for us, it's about finding MSPs who want a genuine growth partner, and giving them a platform and a programme they can build a business on,” he explained. “Rob has spent the best part of a decade at the heart of the UK channel, and he understands partners' businesses from the inside."

Headquartered in Guildford, Surrey, Nebula develops SaaS-based workplace communications software spanning voice, messaging, customer experience, AI, analytics, and collaboration services.

The firm’s proprietary CallSwitch One platform supports more than 200,000 daily active users and is delivered through its network of reseller and MSP partners.

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Kittler’s appointment follows a year of strong growth for Nebula, which saw the company add 42,000 net new users to its CallSwitch One platform as well as complete the migration of almost 200,000 users onto its wholly owned IP network.

Commenting on his new role, Kittler described the channel as being at “an inflection point” as partners navigate a changing market landscape.

“M&A among partners is leaving resellers with sprawling product portfolios to rationalise, while at vendor level too much of the IP being sold is outsourced, owned and controlled by someone other than the vendor selling it,” he said.

“Nebula's position as an IP owner gives partners a level of influence over the roadmap they simply can't get elsewhere, and the pace of software development here made this an easy decision.”

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