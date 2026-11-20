For decades, there has been a tension between open source and proprietary software systems. The former was felt to offer greater freedom, but this may come at the expense of security. The latter offers security and predictability, but customers have far less control and are subject to the whims of refresh cycles.
On this episode of the ITPro Podcast, Jane and Bobby are joined by QNX VP of engineering middleware, Sheridan Ethier, to discuss how the arrival of AI has brought even more heat to this discussion.
Highlights
"Really, that's about creating the right separation between open source components and more certified or safety-certified mission-critical components."
"AI is a huge buzz in the technology world; we are working with major AI industry leaders such as Nvidia; there have been announcements about that. Everybody is trying to figure out how to use AI technology. But in our markets, they're also trying to figure out how to use it in a safe, secure, and responsible way, because we do build mission-critical systems that have to be guaranteed to work."
Links
- Will AI ring the death knell for open source?
- The pros and cons of open source AI for business
- Big tech is clamping down on open source 'AI slop' reports
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