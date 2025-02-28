Revenge quitting and Microsoft goes quantum

February is the shortest month of the year – but that hasn’t stopped this month from being packed full of dramatic tech news.

Microsoft has made waves with Majorana 1, a first of its kind quantum chip that the tech giant says could open the door to usable quantum computers in years, not decades as previously thought.

Elsewhere this month, Sam Altman made a series of public rebukes of Elon Musk, following an offer by a Musk-led consortium to purchase OpenAI for over $97 billion. And could the tech sector be staring down the barrel of widespread ‘revenge quitting?

In this episode, Rory is joined once again by Ross Kelly, ITPro’s news and analysis editor, to discuss some of the biggest news for February 2025.

Highlights

“So this is the world's first quantum processing unit, QPU. It's powered by what Microsoft says is a topological core and it can scale up to a million qubits in a single chip. Obviously serious power here, huge capabilities, huge potential and it's really taken the industry by storm, but it's the latest in a string of big talking points in the in the quantum space.”

“A big talking point here is Elon Musk has a bone to pick with the for-profit shift at OpenAI in recent months. You know, he was involved in the company during its infancy, and has been very vocal on the fact that he doesn't like the direction that has gone.”

“Revenge quitting is essentially quitting out of spite for the conditions at your job. Not really surprising, I'd say that this is potentially going to become a trend this year.”