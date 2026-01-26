Pegasystems wants to help you modernize outdated Lotus Notes applications

Pegasystems has launched a new AI tool to help enterprises modernize legacy Lotus Notes applications and automate processes.

Developed right back in the 1980s and acquired by IBM in 1995, Lotus Notes is workflow software that provides instant messaging, email, calendars, and contacts. It was sold to HCL Technologies in 2018, but is now largely considered outdated.

Despite this, around 34,000 organizations around the world are still stuck with aging Lotus Notes and Domino deployments for core processes like approvals, claims, escalations, and document management.

Modernization on this front isn't easy, with most enterprises lacking basic visibility into how their deeply-embedded Notes installations actually work.

Documentation is rarely available, and logic is scattered across LotusScripts and other components. Meanwhile, proprietary Notes Storage Facility (NSF) data structures make unwinding these decades-old environments a complex, time-consuming challenge.

"Legacy systems like Lotus Notes have become one of the biggest obstacles to enterprise agility. Transforming these deeply embedded systems can be extremely costly and time-consuming while more nimble competitors lap them in the market,” said Damon Lockwood, vice president, intelligent automation strategy at Pega.

"By combining AI-powered design with advanced migration services, Pega gives organizations a faster, more reliable way to modernize collaboration and unlock the full potential of digital transformation.”

Under the hood of Notes to Blueprint

Notes to Blueprint with Pega Blueprint is based on InvestigatorPlus, recently acquired from Swedish legacy transformation solution provider Adopteq.

It's available as an end-to-end modernization solution through Pega premier partner Capgemini on AWS Marketplace, as well as a standalone tool available on Pega Marketplace.

The solution analyzes Lotus Notes databases to generate a portfolio analysis, with insight into the size, activity, complexity, and utility of Lotus Notes applications - ultimately helping to uncover the full project scope and set the stage for modernization.

It then scans proprietary NSF databases to build a comprehensive analysis of application functionality, including data structures and uncovered automations scattered across LotusScripts, forms, and agents.

Data and processes gleaned with Notes to Blueprint can be imported directly into Pega Blueprint, where the company said design agents will reimagine previously scattered logic into “fully-orchestrated processes”.

Pega Blueprint automatically maps extracted document-centric data structures from Notes to Blueprint into new relational data models, which are immediately accessible as modern cloud integration APIs and data streams.

“The joint solution combines Notes to Blueprint and Pega Blueprint with Capgemini’s CAALM (AI-assisted Legacy Modernization) services and expertise – which includes data migration, validation, testing, and change management," said Stephan Kolarik, global vice president, digital customer experience at Capgemini.

"This complete solution gives enterprises a holistic approach to reducing dependency on their legacy estates.”

