AWS unveils new partner packages and program enhancements

AWS has announced a host of new enhancements across its partner programs and services, which the cloud giant says will help drive productivity and profitability.

Unveiling the additions at its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference, the company said its aim is to make the AWS Partner Network (APN) and AWS Marketplace the preferred route to market for partners in 2024.

Key additions include solution building enablement, an enhanced program for managed service providers (MSPs), expanded benefits for resellers, as well as changes designed to expand customer reach.

“We’re aligning the AWS Partner experience - including programs, incentives, and enablement - around AWS services and the partner business models: business outcome solutions, technology solutions, managed services, services, and resell,” said Priya Bains, head of AWS partner brand and content strategy.

“These enhancements provide you with more relevant and prescriptive guidance, where you need it, and in a consistent and predictable manner.”

AWS bolsters solution building enablement

Following on from last years’ re:Invent conference, which saw AWS release a preview of its Partner Solution Factory to select use cases and geographies, the firm has now expanded its availability to all partners.

New solution building enablement will offer prescriptive steps to build and validate industry and use case solutions, complete with reference architecture, validated open source codes, as well as go-to-market resources.

Available now, partners can get to grips with solution building enablement through the AWS Partner Central hub, located within the Guides section of its Resources tab.

AWS program enhancements

Following feedback from interviews with partners, AWS has implemented several improvements to its MSP program to help build and grow additional managed service revenue streams.

Learnings from the private preview are underway, the company said, with the enhanced MSP initiative slated for launch in Q2 2024.

The cloud giant has also simplified benefit requirements for technology solutions partners building their own IP with AWS services.

Businesses can now leverage curated ISV-oriented programs – which include AWS SaaS Factory, Partner Transformation Program, ISV Accelerate, and more – alongside an improved software path experience, simplified requirements across programs, and formalized go-to-market pathway.

For resellers, AWS has unveiled fresh enhancements designed to help solution providers and distributors to boost their resell capabilities.

Notable additions include a foundational technical review (FTR) for adoption of best practices, a customer engagement incentive (CEI) for rewarding AWS revenue growth, a public sector discount, and more.

AWS said all new solution providers will undergo the new FTR when applying for its Solution Provider Program, while simplified discount payments will come into effect for all solution providers from Q1 2024.

Expanding customer reach

Elsewhere, AWS is simplifying and reducing its listing fees in 2024 in a bid to help partners build self-service revenue streams in AWS Marketplace.

Available to set up now, the SaaS Quick Launch feature is designed to help partners reduce time-to-value for customers purchasing SaaS products by speeding up the time it takes to buy, configure, and launch SaaS offerings.

Additionally, partners can now use the new AWS Partner CRM Connector to manage ACE and AWS Marketplace private offers and resale authorizations from within a sole Salesforce app.

“In 2024, we’ll continue to ensure that AWS Marketplace and our AWS Partner programs provide demonstrated pathways to success—helping you drive greater customer value and profitability,” Bains added