Virgin Media O2 names Vivo finance chief David Melcon as CFO

Virgin Media O2 has announced the appointment of David Melcon as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective from April 2.

A seasoned telecoms leader, he arrives with more than 25 years’ industry experience and most recently served as CFO of Vivo, a Brazilian subsidiary of Telefónica.

During a decade-long tenure at Vivo, Melcon helped steer the company’s shift toward a customer-first business strategy.

The approach helped Vivo double its market value, deliver the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the sector, as well as position the telecoms operator as Brazil’s most sustainable business, ranking within the top five global telcos for ESG.

Commenting on his new role, Melcon said he joins Virgin Media O2 at an important time for the business as it looks to build on strong momentum and capture new market opportunities.

“With more than 25 years in telecoms, I’ve seen how performance and purpose together drive lasting success,” he said. “At Vivo, our transformation more than doubled market value, strengthened our leadership, and built one of Brazil’s most trusted brands - powered by customer focus, sustainability, and an exceptional team.”

Since the beginning of his Telefónica career in 2001, Melcon has overseen multi-billion investment programs and led major digital and operational transformation initiatives, while working to ensure disciplined capital allocation, cost control, and strong commercial acumen.

Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2, said Melcon’s depth of experience, market knowledge, and strategic mindset will help position the company for long-term success.

“What stands out for me is not just the scale of what David has delivered, but how he’s done it, with a strong focus on customers, AI driven transformation and building high-performing diverse teams,” he explained. “This is exactly the talent we need to accelerate our own transformation and build for long-term growth.”

Schüler went on to thank Mark Hardman and Nick Taylor, who jointly led Virgin Media O2’s finance and strategy operations in an interim capacity.

“Their calm leadership, sound judgement and professionalism have kept us moving forward and they will continue to be exceptional members of our senior team,” he added.

