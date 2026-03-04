Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says 'anyone can be a software developer' with AI, but skills and experience are still vital
AI will cause job losses in software development, Nadella admitted, but claimed many will reskill and adapt to new ways of working
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes “anyone can be a software developer” thanks to AI, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for skilled developers..
Speaking on the OMR Podcast on 1 March, the Microsoft chief said advances in AI have driven a transformational shift in development, helping to lower the barrier of entry for those outside the profession.
Indeed, practices like “vibe coding” have taken off over the last 18 months, allowing non-technical workers to build their own applications using natural language prompts.
That doesn’t mean any individual can walk into an engineering or development role, though, according to Nadella.
While the technology is lowering barriers in some areas, it’s also redefining roles, changing skills expectations, and thereby creating new challenges for enterprises, he said.
“Now anyone can be a software developer, but it's also raising the ceiling on what is this new sophistication you need in order to be productive with these new tools, so that these codebases that are getting generated are not black boxes,” Nadella claimed.
“That’s going to be what all of us will have to re-skill ourselves on,” he added.
Simply put, AI is a vital productivity tool for development teams, but it’s not a silver bullet. Teams and individual developers will have to change to accommodate new processes, adapt to new workflows, and fine-tune their skills to use these tools.
AI is driving change for developers
Nadella’s comments align with a slew of studies on how developers are adapting – or being forced to adapt – due to the influx of AI tools in the profession.
Research from Gartner in late 2024, for example, warned that developers and engineers across the industry will be forced to re-skill and upskill to compensate for the integration of AI tools.
Concerns about the need for reskilling have been compounded by simmering tensions about the potential for the technology to render developers obsolete.
A host of big tech figures have made bold claims on this front, with the impact of the technology on entry-level roles being key a focus point.
With regard to the impact on jobs, Nadella said there may be a degree of “displacement”, but this once again comes down to the ability of enterprises and engineers to redefine roles and reskill.
“I’m not saying that there is not going to be displacement,” he said. “We have to be clear eyed about it. What’s the best protection against displacement?”
“It’s to understand the new medium, the new tool, the new skills required, and transform yourself in-job,” he said. “That is what’s happening in software development.”
When pushed further on the topic of job losses, Nadella compared changes in development to the rise of early knowledge work, suggesting that current concerns bear similarities to that period.
“If somebody in the early 80s had come to us and said three billion, four billion people are going to get up every morning and type, we would have said why, we have a typist pool.”
“Why would four billion people type? We invented this entire thing called knowledge work. And so I think at some level, I'm not being [a Pollyanna] about this, but I'm saying let's at least have a bit of optimism in our ability as humans and human societies and as political economies, right? One thing that is discounted is like we have control.”
Nadella's claims about job "displacement" tracks with a November 2025 study from Gartner on the topic.
The consultancy projected that around 32 million jobs a year will be “reconfigured, redesigned, or fused” by AI from 2028 onwards.
Gartner once again highlighted the need for widespread reskilling across a range of industries, although one analyst warned this could be easier said than done.
A natural evolution for developers
Ultimately, Nadella seemed convinced AI represents the next evolutionary step in the history of software development. Reflecting on the course of his career, he noted that the profession has changed drastically over that time.
“If you look at the history of software development…I started learning with Assembly, and then compilers came, and then we went to higher-level languages,” he said.
“We [then] went to interpreted languages, and we’ve had many tool changes and levels of abstraction that made us more productive,” Nadella added.
“This one is another big leap forward in making it possible for both reducing the flow and raising the ceiling for anyone who is a software developer.”
