UK government launches industry 'ambassadors' scheme to champion software security improvements

The UK government has launched a new scheme to boost adoption of the Software Security Code of Practice by appointing a series of industry champions.

Under the plans, a cohort of ‘Software Security Ambassadors’ will promote the code of practice across various different sectors, showcasing examples of practical implementation and giving feedback to inform future policy improvements.

The first batch of participating organizations includes the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) itself, along with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Accenture, Cisco, ISACA, Lloyds Banking Group, Sage, Palo Alto Networks, and others have also backed the scheme.

"By acting as ambassadors, signatories are committing to a process of transparency, development and continuous improvement. The implementation of this code of practice will take time and, in doing so, may bring to light issues that need to be addressed," DSIT said in a statement confirming the announcement.

"Signatories and policymakers will learn from these issues as well as the successes and challenges for each organization and, where appropriate, will share information to help develop and strengthen this government policy."

What is the Software Security Code of Practice?

The Software Security Code of Practice was unveiled by the NCSC in May last year, setting out a series of voluntary principles defining what good software security looks like across the entire software lifecycle.

Aimed at technology providers and organizations that develop, sell, or procure software, the code offers best practices for secure design and development, build-environment security, and secure deployment and maintenance.

The code also emphasizes the importance of transparent communication with customers on potential security risks and vulnerabilities.

Developed with the NCSC, the code is designed to reflect internationally recognized best practices, such as the US Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF) and the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

Software security in the spotlight

The launch of the code came in direct response to growing concerns surrounding software security on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, for example, the Secure by Design Pledge was launched by CISA in 2023 .

This voluntary scheme asks software developers and providers to place a stronger emphasis on product security.

According to figures from the DSIT, more than half (59%) of organizations experienced software supply chain attacks in the past year, underlining the growing risks faced by UK enterprises and consumers alike.

In a separate survey from ISC2, more than half of respondents identified software vulnerabilities in supplier products as the most disruptive cybersecurity threat to their organisation’s supply chain.

ISC2 said it plans to help drive adoption of the code by promoting awareness through educational and thought leadership content, and referencing it in relation to certifications, training, and guidance that support secure software development.

It will also work with organizations across the software supply chain to encourage practical implementation and require its own partners to incorporate it.

“Promoting secure software practices that strengthen the resilience of systems underpinning the economy, public services and national infrastructure is central to ISC2’s mission,” said Tara Wisniewski. ISC2 EVP for advocacy and strategic engagement.

“The code moves software security beyond narrow compliance and elevates it to a board-level resilience priority. As supply chain attacks continue to grow in scale and impact, a shared baseline is essential and through our global community and expertise, ISC2 is committed to helping professionals build the skills needed to put secure-by-design principles into practice.”

