Arctic Wolf snaps up Sevco Security to bolster exposure management

Sevco’s exposure assessment technology will be integrated into the Aurora Platform to help MSPs and customers proactively manage cyber risk

Arctic Wolf has announced it has acquired exposure assessment specialist Sevco Security for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2020, Texas-based Sevco Security offers an exposure assessment platform designed to centralize asset data and enable organizations to proactively manage and reduce cyber risk. In 2025, the firm was named as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for exposure assessment platforms.

Sevco’s cloud native technology will be integrated into Arctic Wolf’s Aurora Platform, unifying asset intelligence, vulnerability context, and security control coverage to help organizations shore up hybrid environments.

In an announcement, Dan Schiappa, Arctic Wolf’s president of technology and services said exposure and risk management capabilities are essential to adopting a proactive approach to security.

“In our view Sevco’s recognition as a Visionary by Gartner validates the approach they have taken to asset intelligence and exposure assessment,” he explained.

“By adding Sevco to Arctic Wolf’s portfolio of solutions, we intend to give customers and MSPs the clarity and context they need to act earlier, prioritize effectively, and verify that risk is being reduced.”

As demand for exposure management solutions increases, Sevco’s platform works to provide an authoritative system-of-record for assets and exposures to help security teams shift from static vulnerability lists to prioritized, outcome-driven action.

Arctic Wolf said Sevco’s addition to the Aurora platform will complement its Managed Risk offering to deliver a unified, real-time perspective across their attack surfaces.

To help drive down operational complexity, MSPs and customers will be able to leverage end-to-end visibility, improved prioritization through exposure context, as well as streamlined remediation workflows.

Sevco CEO and co-founder, JJ Guy, said the company’s acquisition reinforces its mission to equip security teams with an “authoritative, real-time view of every asset and exposure.”

“Joining Arctic Wolf accelerates our mission and brings our platform’s strengths to organizations that need unified visibility, smarter prioritization, and verifiable remediation as part of their security operations,” he commented.

Arctic Wolf’s acquisition of Sevco Security is the latest in a series of buys designed to strengthen its Aurora Platform.

In 2025, the vendor snapped up AI-driven cybersecurity provider Cylance, before further bolstering its endpoint protection capabilities by acquiring UpSight.

