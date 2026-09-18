How resellers can turn hybrid meeting pain into repeatable revenue

Hybrid work has become embedded in how US organizations operate, with 70% of managers believing that working hybrid has made their team more productive, according to our research .

Simultaneously, many organizations are investing heavily in AI initiatives, with the majority (87%) of US employees having already experimented with AI in their work.

Despite the rapid acceleration in AI use across workplaces, many employees still face basic hardware issues: most frequently, meeting room technology that barely works. The most important ritual of modern work, communication, has in turn become fractured, with each attempt to collaborate seeming to bring another glitch or requiring another workaround.

For the organizations battling these frustrations, there is a clear drag on productivity. For the resellers supplying these organizations with technology, the challenges are something far more useful. They represent an opportunity to solve repeated, everyday technical problems that, for many organizations, almost nobody has yet provided an answer for.

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

The lingering seven-minute problem

Every hybrid meeting tends to start the same way, with someone hunting for the right link or coaxing a reluctant camera into life. US employees lose time per meeting simply getting started. Add that up across various meetings and offices, and organizations start to rack up hours of lost time that could have been spent being productive.

The noise around AI in meeting rooms is also growing louder every quarter, and often for good reason. Used well, AI can make the hybrid experience feel more grounded, more human, and less like a battle with technology. But none of that earns its keep if a call cannot be started easily in the first place. The smartest feature in the world means nothing to someone still staring at an empty screen two minutes in.

This is where a smarter sales story can take shape. Resellers can lead with a simpler promise: rooms that simplify work, every time someone walks in. By standardizing meeting rooms with consistent, certified setups that get meetings going quickly and smoothly, resellers turn a complicated pitch into a clear one, with additional smart features positioned as the upside rather than the headline.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why consistent kit protects profit

The flip side of unreliable rooms is the support burden, and that is where partner margin quietly disappears. Every mismatched cable and every ad hoc fix raises a ticket and eats into an engineer's afternoon. The customer remembers the room that never works, and more importantly, they remember who supplied it.

This compounds in organizations with a high volume of meetings. When a reseller moves a customer onto consistent, right-sized packages instead of a drawer of assorted equipment, the number of issues drops, and so do the tickets. Fewer surprises in the field mean a predictable cost to serve, which lets the reseller price with confidence and protect margin rather than firefighting it away. It is also how the channel escapes the single-transaction trap, shifting from hardware sold once into a managed relationship that pays over years.

The importance of reliability with channel resellers

Ultimately, there are three priorities that matter more than the rest for resellers. Firstly, they must prioritize reliability first. The room that starts on time delivers more value than any feature bolted onto a room that does not, so the foundation has to come before the finishing touches.

Moreover, insisting on standards-based certification is essential. For example, in one or two rooms, anyone can improvise; across 50 rooms and a dozen sites, improvisation becomes chaos. A kit lets an organization deploy and scale without redesigning each room from scratch, allowing resellers to reassure their customers that what works in one office will work in all of them.

Finally, organizations are desperately looking to close the gap between in-room and remote attendees. If the people dialing in cannot be seen, heard, and treated as equals, hybrid working quietly fails. The rooms that give every participant a fair seat are the ones organizations keep funding, and the resellers who deliver them become trusted advisors rather than box shifters.

The everyday frustrations of hybrid work are not going away on their own. Most organizations have simply accepted them as the cost of working this way, and that acceptance is the gap.

The resellers who win the next few years will not be those with the most customers, nor those selling the most individual pieces of kit. They will be the ones who turn a familiar, repeated annoyance into a standardized offer that customers can buy, scale, and rely on. Resellers who fix the everyday meeting for their customers do more than tidy up the technology. They build the kind of recurring, services-led business the channel has been trying to reach for years.